Selling Sunset Season 3 all you want to know!

- Advertisement -

Netflix original and the hit show “Selling Sunset” season 3 dropped this month on August 7.

After the smooth running of 2 seasons the 3rd season is all set to be streamed

Storyline

- Advertisement -

It follows the lives and lifestyles of a group of successful women in Los Angeles. Who deals with the ultra-competitive, high-end real estate market.

“Relationships are everything—and that often means major drama.” It is what the tagline of the show is.

Release Date

On Friday August 7, 2020 the new season will drop on Netflix.

On May 22, 2020 Netflix announced by tweeting “Selling Sunset Season 2 is now on Netflix… And — surprise — a third season premieres on August 7”

The number and duration of episodes is still not disclosed.

Cast

Heather Ray Young, the show stars realtors Mary Fitzgerald, Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Davina Potraz, and Maya Vander alongside the owners of the real-life real estate company where they work: Jason and Brett Oppenheim of The Oppenheim Group. Newcomer Amanza Smith, an interior design specialist, is also featured in round three.

Season 3

Season 3 suggested that Stause’s separation would play a big role in new episodes.

In the final scene shown after the Season 2, Stause was seen crying while speaking with her colleague and friend, Mary Fitzgerald.

By explaining, “It’s a lot all at once because everyone in the whole world knows I loved him so much. He’s my best friend. Who do I talk to now?”

“Honestly, I’d think you were lying to me if you told me that they weren’t actors,” Sophia Weeks, a real estate agent based out of New Hampshire, tells Oprah Mag.com.

“Do I think that they’re licensed? Yeah. Do I think that if they weren’t on that show, they would have the success that they do? No.”

There is no information regarding the renewal of the show for the fourth season.