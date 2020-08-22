Home TV Series Netflix Selling Sunset Season 3 all you want to know!
TV SeriesNetflix

Selling Sunset Season 3 all you want to know!

By- Akanksha
- Advertisement -

Netflix original and the hit show “Selling Sunset” season 3 dropped this month on August 7.

After the smooth running of 2 seasons the 3rd season is all set to be streamed

Storyline

- Advertisement -

It follows the lives and lifestyles of a group of successful women in Los Angeles. Who deals with the ultra-competitive, high-end real estate market.

“Relationships are everything—and that often means major drama.” It is what the tagline of the show is.

Release Date

On Friday August 7, 2020 the new season will drop on Netflix.

On May 22, 2020 Netflix announced by tweeting “Selling Sunset Season 2 is now on Netflix… And — surprise — a third season premieres on August 7”

The number and duration of episodes is still not disclosed.

Cast

Heather Ray Young, the show stars realtors Mary Fitzgerald, Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Davina Potraz, and Maya Vander alongside the owners of the real-life real estate company where they work: Jason and Brett Oppenheim of The Oppenheim Group. Newcomer Amanza Smith, an interior design specialist, is also featured in round three.

Season 3

Season 3 suggested that Stause’s separation would play a big role in new episodes.

In the final scene shown after the Season 2, Stause was seen crying while speaking with her colleague and friend, Mary Fitzgerald.

By explaining, “It’s a lot all at once because everyone in the whole world knows I loved him so much. He’s my best friend. Who do I talk to now?”

“Honestly, I’d think you were lying to me if you told me that they weren’t actors,” Sophia Weeks, a real estate agent based out of New Hampshire, tells Oprah Mag.com.

“Do I think that they’re licensed? Yeah. Do I think that if they weren’t on that show, they would have the success that they do? No.”

There is no information regarding the renewal of the show for the fourth season.

Also Read:   Haikyuu Season 4 Part 2: Release Date, Plot And All Latest Updates
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   The Order Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot Updates Ending Explained Who Will Be Returning In The Sequel?
Akanksha

Must Read

Selling Sunset Season 3 all you want to know!

Netflix Akanksha -
Netflix original and the hit show "Selling Sunset" season 3 dropped this month on August 7. After the smooth running of 2 seasons the 3rd...
Read more

Money Heist Season 5: Professor will be back to conclude the biggest heist!

Netflix Akanksha -
On Friday, July 31, Netflix announced Money Heist would be returning for a fifth and final season, saying "the heist will come to an end." Who...
Read more

High School DXD Season 5: Expected Release Date, Cast And Where Can We Watch Season 5?

Entertainment Vikash Kumar -
Highschool DXD is a really Japanese novel sequence. The story is a couple highschool pupils who are murdered by a woman on his first...
Read more

Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details Here !!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
After a series of disappointing news in 2020, OTT platforms are ensuring to balance our lives with just one news after another.
Also Read:   NCIS Season 17: Check Out The Release Date, Expected Cast And All You Need To Know
Lately, Amazon Prime...
Read more

Hunters season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Should Know !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
Warning: Major Teenage Bounty Hunters spoilers ahead. Teenage Bounty Hunters have proven to be a Netflix hit. The show, which just debuted a week,...
Read more

Diablo 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Diablo 4 is a treat for all players. It is a coming dungeon crawler action game. It is created by Blizzard Entertainment. Here is...
Read more

No game no life season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
No Game No Life Season 2: No Game No Life is a Japanese anime series based on a mild book written by Yū Kamiya....
Read more

Lucifer Season 6 will Address The Black Lives Matter movement, The Show’s Makers Have Verified

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Lucifer's sixth and final season is set to include an episode that addresses the Black Lives Matter movement, the show's executive producers have verified.
Also Read:   Money Heist Season 5: Professor Returns For Next Season, Click More See Picture Here
Ildy...
Read more

The punisher season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Other Details !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
The Punisher, The Punisher season, a series, has seasons at the usefulness that's by and by streaming to the treasures. This spine-chiller transformed into...
Read more

Demon slayer season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Demon Slayer Season 2: IMDb rates the very first season of Demon Slayer as 8.8. Are you one of those fans who loved the...
Read more
© World Top Trend