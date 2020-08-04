‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Dirty Harry’ actor Reni Santoni dies aged 81!!!

Seinfield actor Reni Santoni has died on the age of 81, it has been reported.

Santoni passed away on Saturday (August 1) in hospice care in Los Angeles following years of health issues together with cancer, based on The Hollywood Reporter.

The New York City-born actor appeared reverse Clint Eastwood in Dirty Harry (1971) because the detective Chico González, having secured his first main film role in 1967’s Enter Laughing.

Santoni later appeared in four episodes of Seinfield‘s fifth season (1994), taking part in Italian restaurant owner Poppie. He reprised his position for a visitor look within the show’s finale in 1998.

Other TV credit embrace Miami Vice, Murder, She Wrote, Hill Street Blues and Moonlighting.