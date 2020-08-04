See full list of 2020 Emmy Award nominations!!!

The Emmys have introduced the nominations for this season’s award ceremony – see the complete checklist below.

Taking place today (July 28) in a digital event, the nominations had been hosted by Saturday Night Live alumnae Leslie Jones and streamed live on the Emmys website. Presenters for the event included Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, and Tatiana Maslany.

See a full list of this season’s awards below:

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

