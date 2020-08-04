See full list of 2020 Emmy Award nominations!!!

- Advertisement -
The Emmys have introduced the nominations for this season’s award ceremony – see the complete checklist below.
Taking place today (July 28) in a digital event, the nominations had been hosted by Saturday Night Live alumnae Leslie Jones and streamed live on the Emmys website. Presenters for the event included Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, and Tatiana Maslany.
See a full list of this season’s awards below:
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
It is a creating story so test again for updates because the nominations are introduced.
