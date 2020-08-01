See Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump in ‘The Comey Rule’ series trailer, And Know Important Information For You!!!

- Advertisement -

The primary trailer for Showtime drama The Comey Rule has been released – you possibly can watch it under.

Brendan Gleeson stars as Donald Trump within the new series which depicts the battle between the US president and former FBI director James Comey, who’s played by Jeff Daniels.

The miniseries is customized from Comey’s New York Times bestselling memoir, A Higher Loyalty, and a yr of interviews with key figures within the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

“The Comey Rule is just not a biopic of one man, however is as an alternative the story of two highly effective figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly totally different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course,” Showtime mentioned in a press release.

Watch the show’s first trailer below:

The cast will even embrace the likes of Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe and Scoot McNairy as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Peter Coyote will play Robert Mueller, while Kingsley Ben-Adir will even painting President Barack Obama.

A precise release date for The Comey Rule is but to be confirmed however it’s anticipated to broadcast after the 2020 election.

In the meantime, Donald Trump has called for a delay to November’s presidential election, claiming it will be “the most inaccurate and fraudulent in history.”

The US President urged the thought on Twitter, after previously criticising plans for a rise in postal voting because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote on Twitter: “With Common Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 would be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in historical past.”

“It is going to be an excellent embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election till people can correctly, securely and safely vote???”