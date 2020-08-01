Home Entertainment See Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump in 'The Comey Rule' series trailer,...
EntertainmentTop StoriesTV Series

See Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump in ‘The Comey Rule’ series trailer, And Know Important Information For You!!!

By- Anoj Kumar
- Advertisement -

The primary trailer for Showtime drama The Comey Rule has been released – you possibly can watch it under.

Brendan Gleeson stars as Donald Trump within the new series which depicts the battle between the US president and former FBI director James Comey, who’s played by Jeff Daniels.

The miniseries is customized from Comey’s New York Times bestselling memoir, A Higher Loyalty, and a yr of interviews with key figures within the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

The Comey Rule is just not a biopic of one man, however is as an alternative the story of two highly effective figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly totally different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course,” Showtime mentioned in a press release.

Also Read:   Julia Louis-Dreyfus has spoken out about Donald Trump, saying that he’s “truly worse” at being the president than her Veep character Selina Meyer.

Watch the show’s first trailer below:

The cast will even embrace the likes of Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe and Scoot McNairy as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Also Read:   Spider Man 3: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

Peter Coyote will play Robert Mueller, while Kingsley Ben-Adir will even painting President Barack Obama.

A precise release date for The Comey Rule is but to be confirmed however it’s anticipated to broadcast after the 2020 election.

In the meantime, Donald Trump has called for a delay to November’s presidential election, claiming it will be “the most inaccurate and fraudulent in history.”

Also Read:   Spider Man 3: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

The US President urged the thought on Twitter, after previously criticising plans for a rise in postal voting because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote on Twitter: “With Common Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 would be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in historical past.”

“It is going to be an excellent embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election till people can correctly, securely and safely vote???”

- Advertisement -
Anoj Kumar

Must Read

See Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump in ‘The Comey Rule’ series trailer, And Know Important Information For You!!!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
The primary trailer for Showtime drama The Comey Rule has been released – you possibly can watch it under.
Also Read:   Big News : Trump Ordered These Companies To Make Medical Supplies Under The Defense Production Act
Brendan Gleeson stars as Donald Trump within...
Read more

NASA and SpaceX Intend to Reunite Crew Dragon to Earth

Entertainment Nitu Jha -
    NASA and SpaceX Intend to Reunite Crew Dragon to Earth on Sunday after a departure from the ISS on Saturday. A tropical storm now threatens...
Read more

COVID-19 : These 4 States Are Improving

Corona Sweety Singh -
White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci sees hopeful signs that the number of coronavirus cases in particularly hard-hit states is finally starting...
Read more

Researchers Have Pinpointed The Very Best Place in The World to Stay a Telescope

Education Sankalp -
Researchers have pinpointed the very best place in the world to stay a telescope; however, you'd not wish to reside.     The maximum ice dome around...
Read more

The Batman: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details Here!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Batman: The Adventures Continue has been like a warm blanket amidst the cold horror of waves at everything::, giving Paul Dini, Alan Burnett, and...
Read more

Konosuba Season 3: Every Fans Know Important Details About This Season

Entertainment Anish Yadav -
This thriller series is based on the authoritative light novel of Natsume Akatsuki. There's a boy at the suspense anime, and this boy has...
Read more

Fabric Material To Cool An Individual

Fashion Sweety Singh -
Researchers have developed a new type of fabric that is great at conducting heat while also being breathable and water-resistant.  The material is...
Read more

Halo Infinite’ multiplayer will be free to Perform, developer confirms

Entertainment Pooja Das -
Halo Infinite' multiplayer will be free to Perform, developer confirms
Also Read:   ‘NCIS’: What Would Have Happened in Season 17 Finale Without Coronavirus Lockdown
Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has not shared anASkIT Portaly information about the multiplayer modes...
Read more

iCloud Will Now Be Free On Your iPhone

Technology Sweety Singh -
Google One is a cloud storage service that now offers free phone backups on iOS and Android. Anyone with a Google account can...
Read more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Price Leaks

Technology Sweety Singh -
Samsung has yet to officially announce the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, but a number of credible leaks have appeared online this week,...
Read more
© World Top Trend