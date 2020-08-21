Home TV Series Netflix Season 2 Of The Umbrella Academy May Have Teased That Cha-cha (Mary...
Season 2 Of The Umbrella Academy May Have Teased That Cha-cha (Mary J. Blige) Is Still Alive After All.

By- Santosh Yadav
Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy may have guessed that Cha-Cha (Mary J. Blige) is still alive after all. They failed to do so, although the first season of the dysfunctional superhero family of Netflix saw that the Hargreeves siblings try to stop the apocalypse. Where the siblings were scattered across a few decades To be able to get another shot, Five hauled the family back in time to the 1960s. Season two saw them forced to attempt to stop nuclear war and go toe-to-toe with the Commission.

The story for Umbrella Academy’s second season led to the majority of the figures from year one arriving in some capacity, but that wasn’t possible for Cha-Cha. The assassin from the Commission functioned with Hazel to hunt Five during season 1. Was Cha-Cha not able to finish her mission, but her story appeared to come to an end in the finale. The devastation of Earth from the apocalypse watched the Cha-Cha engulfed in flames while. It was presumed she died in this instant, but an Easter egg season 2 Umbrella Academy could signal differently.

During the eighth installment of season two, a scene inside the base of the performance of the Commission could point to being alive. She frequently wore a big pink puppy mask during her assignments in The Umbrella Academy season, and that same mask can be seen in season 2. The surface of the agent carrying the mask isn’t seen, but it is apparent that this is precisely the same type of mask that Cha-Cha is understood to wear. And, with all the camera making the mask closely visible, audiences are meant to detect it and recall Cha-Cha to set up her return.

If this season 2 Easter egg is an indication that Cha-Cha lived Umbrella Academy’s original apocalypse, the question immediately becomes how it is possible. The camera did cut away before the explosion of fire totally overtook her, so there’s some wiggle room to bring back her. After all, one of the Commission’s special gadgets will be the suitcases that let them travel through time. Perhaps a Commission representative – possibly even Hazel – rescued Cha-Cha right before lovers thought she died.

The chances of Cha-Cha escaping her fiery passing of season 1 may seem to be slim, but it is at least a possibility worth considering after this Easter egg. She could’ve been one of the thousands of agents at the Cooper’s farm during the final showdown with the Hargreeves siblings. Even if she wasn’t, the tease of her potential survival could mean Cha-Cha will return in season 3 of The Umbrella Academy. After all, the timeline is clearly different in the current day than once the Hargreeves’ left it. Therefore Cha-Cha could once more be delegated to hunt down the’ Hargreeves’ because of their role in messing up the timeline.

Santosh Yadav

