Search Party Season 4: Cast, Plot, Release Date, And All The Latest Updates!!!

By- Suraj Pillai
Search Party is a television series belonging to the dark comedy genre. As of now, Search Party has three seasons in total. The first two seasons of Search Party premiered on TBS while the third season released on HBO Max. Each season of the Search Party contains ten episodes each. The length of each episode of the Search Party is about 22 minutes. 

Search Party has received good critical acclaim from all over the world. The series has a rating of 7.6 on IMDB and a rating of 95% on rotten tomatoes. Search Party is highly praised by the viewers for its engaging storyline, exceptional performance from the cast, and much more.

Search Party Season 4 Cast:

There has been no official update related to the cast of Search Party: Season 4. However, the cast from the previous seasons of the Search Party is going to reprise their roles in the fourth season too. The cast of Search Party includes Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early, Meredith Hagner, Brandon Micheal Hall, and many others. 

Search Party Season 4 Plot:

Like the previous seasons of Search Party, the third season too had many twists and turns. Apart from that, the end of the third season was very much unexpected. It ended with a nail-biting cliffhanger. Dory is chained and held captive by someone, and that is where the fourth season ends! The fourth season of Search Party will be continuing from where it was left off in the third season.

Search Party Season 4 Release Date:

The third season of Search Part released recently. As the series switched networks, the gap between Season 2 and Season was longer than expected. However, it was worth the wait, and fans are expecting to see the fourth season very soon. Search Party has been officially renewed for a fourth season. But, the bad news is the makers have not yet revealed any release date of the series. It is being rumoured that the filming of the fourth season has already been completed. If the filming has been completed successfully, we can expect Search Party: Season 4 to release somewhere in the first half of 2020. 

