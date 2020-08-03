Home Corona Scientists suspect that young children can be a driver of COVID-19 infection
Scientists suspect that young children can be a driver of COVID-19 infection

By- Ritu Verma
Scientists suspect that young children can be a driver of COVID-19 infection.

The book coronavirus pandemic ruined the school experience for both children and their parents.

All age classes of pupils have needed to study remotely via video conferencing

apps in the last few months, as authorities grappled with the health crisis.

The closing of schools may have prevented additional instances of COVID-19,

as families and teachers isolated themselves throughout compulsory or voluntary lockdowns.

The upcoming school year may be similarly endangered, at least portion of it,

and at least in some regions, given the massive surge in cases in the US.

There is an ongoing debate about opening school safely, taking into consideration the probability of disease.

Children can be infected with the novel coronavirus. While it’s uncertain how contagious they might be,

there is still a risk of them passing the disease to their teachers and relatives.

The same research also provides a more worrying conclusion about kindergartners.

The research does not prove that the children are contagious,

regardless of the virus replicating with such simplicity in their noses and throats.

The college situation is so complex — there are a number of nuances beyond only the scientific one-

,” Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago’-Dr. Taylor Heald-Sargent told The New York Times.

The pediatric infectious disease expert led the study that was unleash in JAMA Pediatrics before this week.

“But one takeaway from this is that we can’t assume that just because children are not getting sick, or very sick, they don’t possess the virus.”

The study only looked for viral RNA from samples collected in kids,

not the live virus, and did not quantify whether the virus may replicate.

That ought to be another step in similar research that could prove whether kids can be infectious.

Coronavirus PCR testing amplifies the genetic material in cycles to carry out a reading.

The virus is present on the peel which accumulated the swab; the fewer cycles are in need for a positive diagnosis.

Heald-Sargent discovered that children’s evaluations were coming back using low”cycle thresholds” (CT), so the samples had lots of viral RNA.

The researchers then examined previous test results. All this study proves that kids of all ages can be infected with the virus.

That is a concern even if they wouldn’t be contagious. It is unlikely for all the children who get COVID-19 to not be infectious.

And a number of the younger patients did die of COVID-19 complications. Although kids are not likely to experience a bad case of COVID-19.

There’s also the MIS-C syndrome in children, COVID-19 complications detected by pediatricians in several countries

in patients who were previously infected with the novel coronavirus.

With all that in mind, the science must stand in the means of opening schools this autumn, if it turns out that the risk outweighs the benefits.

Also Read:   Audiences didn't Need a New Grudge Film
