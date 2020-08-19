Home scientists helped scour information gathered by NASA and other groups to find...
Featured

scientists helped scour information gathered by NASA and other groups to find signs of brown dwarfs lurking close to our solar system.

By- Pooja Das
Scientists

Scientists found 95 new almost-stars near our system.
Brown dwarfs aren’t huge enough to become stars, but they are much more extensive than planets.
A whopping 95 fresh brown dwarfs were discovered as a result of this new research effort.

Space

Space is immense, and there are just so many scientists on Earth studying it at any particular time.

Meaning there is a lot that could go unnoticed, particularly if NASA and other space agencies have spacecraft and gathering data that is telescopes night daily.

That’s where citizen scientists come in, and since NASA explains in a new blog post, a team made up of members of the public

have helped to discover almost 100 unique items in our backyard.

NEOWISE survey

Using data in the NEOWISE survey, the Spitzer Space Telescope, along with the National Science Foundation’s NOIRLabscientists helped to discover a 95 new objects

hanging out close to our Solar System.

Brown dwarfs lie somewhere between stars and planets, as NASA clarifies. They’re much more extensive than planets, and they can’t become real stars, although they’re not large enough for fusion to be happening in their core.

temperature

Their temperature can vary dramatically, from tens of thousands of degrees to as cold as Earth, based upon other factors and their mass.

“Brown dwarfs with low temperatures are also modest in diameter and so faint in visible light,” NASA says.

With a wealth of data from the observation campaigns

at their disposal, the investigators were able begin to catalog them and to spot the telltale signs of the dwarfs.

solar community

“This paper is evidence that the solar community remains

uncharted territory and citizen scientists are excellent astronomical cartographers,”

Jackie Faherty of the American Museum of Natural History in New York, co-author of the analysis, said in a statement.

Pooja Das

Pooja Das
