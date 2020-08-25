- Advertisement -

Scientists have spotted specimens of an incredibly rare species of elephant shrew for the first time in more than half a century.

The critters were about the”lost species” list, and no one knew if they were not.

The very small shrews will now be studied in detail for the first time.

When scientists can’t locate a species to get a couple of years, it’s worrisome.

When they can not find it for a long time, it’s even more upsetting.

As NPR reports, the small shrew is (or has been ) a part of the lost species list.

Miraculously, these small shrew species are really still kicking.

The shrew made a comeback in 2 areas, according to scientists.

It had been recently located not only in its own native Somalia, but also from the neighboring country of Djibouti.

The last time you had been formally seen was back in 1968, so to possess the shrew pop up in two new regions is one heck of a way to make a reappearance,

and scientists couldn’t be more happy.

“It is a teeny, tiny relative of an aardvark and an elephant that’s the size of a mouse,”

Steven Heritage, a researcher in Duke University that has been on the lookout for the monster, told NPR.

“We know now that it’s for certain a rock-dwelling Sengi.

We all know that it’s foot-drumming behaviour as among its communication behaviors.

So we’ve got some fundamental knowledge today.”

The tiny animal is very good at hiding, but aside from how it’s been around for millions of years, researchers do not understand a whole lot about it.

Now that the species was spotte in at least a few locations, scientists might have the ability to find a better grip on how it lives and, maybe more importantly,

how it’s manage to remain hidden for such a long time.

Tracking the health of a species population as it hasn’t been seen in over half a century is difficult.

The critters are obviously quite good at maintaining a low profile,

and even if sailors knew that the animal was still around, scientists have had a heck of a time proving it.

Later on, further research into the small shrew, its customs, diet, and other crucial information will be accumulated.

If the species is in desperate need of protection, conservationists will certainly jump at the chance to help boost their numbers.