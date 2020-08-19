- Advertisement -

Earth’s magnetic field

Scientists have seen exciting changes in the South Atlantic Anomaly, which is an area of Earth’s magnetic field which has a significant dent.

The region of weak magnetism is apparently splitting, and researchers are eager to comprehend why.

The anomaly does not pose a threat to life on Earth.

There are numerous explanations for why life can exist on Earth.



We’re the ideal distance from the Sun, our planet has plenty of liquid water (although not too much to cover each one the lands),.

Earth’s magnetic field is critical as well, as it protects our atmosphere from charged particles flying through space that will otherwise gradually tear it away.

In the short term, this phenomenon could create a headache

for satellite operators, as security for their spacecraft over this region would be diminished.

In the long run? We really don’t understand what it signifies.

Scientists have known about this odd quality of Earth’s magnetic field for some time, but over the past decade, it’s been slowly changing.

Researchers believe that the dent is now splitting into two halves

, which is leaving scientists wondering exactly what is happening.

Researchers detecting changes to the magnetic patterns deep within the Earth have discovered that there are some seriously strange

things going on in the region immediately below the anomaly.

Via NASA:

These dynamical processes at the heart ripple outward into the magnetic field surrounding the planet, generating the SAA

and other features from the near-Earth surroundings — such as the float and tilt of the magnetic rods, which can be moving over time.

“More specifically, a localized area with reversed

polarity grows strongly in the SAA region, thus making the area intensity very weak, weaker than the surrounding regions.”

scientists

At the moment, scientists do not think the strange dent in the magnetic field will threaten our planet’s ability to support life.

Meanwhile, scientists will continue to study the anomaly and endeavor to learn more about the way the forces within our planet affect its magnetic field.