- Advertisement -

Scientists have discovered sharks living inside one of the very active underwater volcanoes in the ocean.

Scientists

The sharks seem to have adapted well to their strange residence, though researchers can not determine why they prefer the region.

One theory suggests that prey fish are plentiful there, making for natural hunting.

There are a whole lot of places scientists could expect to find sharks in the ocean.

Inside the bubbling cavern of an energetic marine, a volcano is not one of these.

But when researchers began studying the Kavachi volcano at the Solomon Islands with underwater cameras that is exactly what they found.

A whole bunch of sharks of species had flocked to the volcano despite a recent eruption.

Apparently unbothered by the fact that ultra-hot liquid stone was flowing just beneath

them, the sharks seemed entirely at home.

But why?

Since that discovery in 2015, researchers were trying to answer that very question.

The underwater volcano is very active, and eruptions are frequent.

Scientists have suggested that the creatures have adapted into this strange environment

thanks in large part to a unique feature of their own bodies called the ampullae of Lorenzini.

Since 9News clarifies, it’s a collection of pores near the sharks’ snout that may allow them to feel changes in Earth’s magnetic field,

which might give them an early warning that the volcano is about to erupt and will enable them to zip away to a safe space.

“It seemed like the sharks in the volcano were used to dealing with eruptions,” Professor Michael Heithaus, that has been analyzing the sharks for many years, told 9News. “You would think that it’s dangerous, but studies have shown they can detect approaching hurricanes and cyclones, so they could be able to detect when something awful is going to happen and continue out of their way.”

But why exactly would be the sharks brought to the volcano at the first location?

That is a question which has not yet been answered, though some strong theories are floating about.

“Extreme environments are something they could handle;

whether it’s a volcano or surviving thousands of metres underwater,” Professor Heithaus describes.

“It’s not yet known why they are there.

It may be something related to reproduction, or who knows what else is living in there.

Perhaps they’re just sniffing out a meal.”

The idea that the sharks would pick the area as a hunting ground does create a good bit of sense because fishers would probably prevent the active volcano,

allowing prey fish to flourish giving and nearby the sharks plenty to eat.

Or maybe they like living in a sauna.