Scientists have discovered a strange bacterial parasite which turns cicadas to”sex zombies” to lure others and spread their infection.

The pathogen prompts cicadas to act as though they are interested in finding a mate, causing different cicadas to come calling.

Whether you discover their shrill buzzing annoying or a pleasant reminder that summer is officially here.

cicadas are seasonal visitors that many people are familiar with.

What you may not understand, however, is that a bizarre mind-controlling fungus is turning some of the pests into what could only be called”sex zombies.

In a new paper released in PLOS Pathogens.

researchers explain the discovery of a fungal parasite which not only protects the human body.

and brain of a cicada but knowingly uses its capacity to lure other cicadas together with the promise of mating.

The activities of this uterus are like something directly out of a freaky sci-fi film.

When a man cicada becomes infected with the parasite.

the fungus begins to absorb its innards.

Over about a week, the insect belly slowly breaks down.

During this time, the insect continues to travel, spreading the deadly fungal spores to others of its type.

The fungus replaces regions of the gut using its own growths.

As upsetting as that sounds, there is more.

The fungus also prompts the cicadas to perform movements with wings that mimic a sign used by female cicadas when looking for a mate.

Other men cicadas are tricked by the screen.

and if they come upon the infect male.

they too are infect with the fungus, and the process begins again.

“Men with conidia-producing infections (that can be spread by intimate contact among plentiful individuals) display sexual behaviours aime at both genders by additionally wing flicking in response to calls by other males.

Various cicada species appear either yearly or on long spans of up to a decade or longer.

Before growing their wings, they still spend nearly all their lives underground.

The researchers suggest that the spores of the fungus may even affect immature nymphs.

if they come into contact with formerly dead cicadas that had been infect by the fungus and disperse spores at a localized region upon death.

“Basically, the cicadas are luring others into becoming infect because their healthy counterparts are interest in mating.

” Brian Lovett, co-author of the study.

stated in a statement.

“The bioactive compounds may control the insect to stay awake and keep to transmit the pathogen for longer.”