Home Education Scientists have discovered a strange bacterial parasite
Education

Scientists have discovered a strange bacterial parasite

By- Nitu Jha
- Advertisement -

Scientists have discovered a strange bacterial parasite which turns cicadas to”sex zombies” to lure others and spread their infection.

The pathogen prompts cicadas to act as though they are interested in finding a mate, causing different cicadas to come calling.

Scientists have discovered

Whether you discover their shrill buzzing annoying or a pleasant reminder that summer is officially here.

cicadas are seasonal visitors that many people are familiar with.

What you may not understand, however, is that a bizarre mind-controlling fungus is turning some of the pests into what could only be called”sex zombies.

In a new paper released in PLOS Pathogens.

researchers explain the discovery of a fungal parasite which not only protects the human body.

Also Read:   The Coronavirus Pandemic Numbers, Which Looked Downright Frightening

and brain of a cicada but knowingly uses its capacity to lure other cicadas together with the promise of mating.

The activities of this uterus are like something directly out of a freaky sci-fi film.

When a man cicada becomes infected with the parasite.

the fungus begins to absorb its innards.

Over about a week, the insect belly slowly breaks down.

the fungus begins to absorb its innards

During this time, the insect continues to travel, spreading the deadly fungal spores to others of its type.

Also Read:   first-ever pictures of a planetary system with multiple exoplanets

The fungus replaces regions of the gut using its own growths.

As upsetting as that sounds, there is more.

Also Read:   Byjus The Learning App Can Be India's Second Most Valued Startup

The fungus also prompts the cicadas to perform movements with wings that mimic a sign used by female cicadas when looking for a mate.

Other men cicadas are tricked by the screen.

and if they come upon the infect male.

they too are infect with the fungus, and the process begins again.

“Men with conidia-producing infections (that can be spread by intimate contact among plentiful individuals) display sexual behaviours aime at both genders by additionally wing flicking in response to calls by other males.

Various cicada species appear either yearly or on long spans of up to a decade or longer.

response to calls by other males

Before growing their wings, they still spend nearly all their lives underground.

Also Read:   first-ever pictures of a planetary system with multiple exoplanets

The researchers suggest that the spores of the fungus may even affect immature nymphs.

if they come into contact with formerly dead cicadas that had been infect by the fungus and disperse spores at a localized region upon death.

“Basically, the cicadas are luring others into becoming infect because their healthy counterparts are interest in mating.

” Brian Lovett, co-author of the study.

stated in a statement.

“The bioactive compounds may control the insect to stay awake and keep to transmit the pathogen for longer.”

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   CBSE 12th result 2020 has been announced and is available on the board's official result website
Nitu Jha

Must Read

Scientists have discovered a strange bacterial parasite

Education Nitu Jha -
Scientists have discovered a strange bacterial parasite which turns cicadas to"sex zombies" to lure others and spread their infection. The pathogen prompts cicadas to act...
Read more

‘The Umbrella Academy’ showrunner says a spin-off series could happen!!!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
A showrunner for The Umbrella Academy has mentioned there's the potential for one – or extra – spin-off series sooner or later. The second season of the...
Read more

‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’ writers to collaborate on new mafia series!!!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
The writers behind The Sopranos and Goodfellas are coming collectively to create a brand new mafia drama series. The show, which will probably be produced by...
Read more

Space X space travelers on the ISS – landing today

Education Shankar -
Space X come back from ISS Here's the time the Crew Dragon space travelers land. The NASA Space X travelers are landing today. Space X space travelers...
Read more

New traffic cameras can tell if you are texting while driving.

Technology Pooja Das -
These new traffic cameras australia can tell if you are texting while driving. Local governments in Australia have decided to give the go-aheadtexting to install...
Read more

Children might have around 100x more coronavirus in their bodies than adults.

Corona Pooja Das -
Children might have around 100x more coronavirus in their bodies than adults. The analysis didn't prove that the kids were infectious,
Also Read:   Galaxy NGC 7513: Speeding away from us at a speed of nearly 1,000 miles each second
but the scientists also assume that young...
Read more

Lucifer season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
We know already that one of the biggest spins at the heart of Lucifer season 5 is the existence of Michael. All indications now...
Read more

Wentworth Season 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
The announcement of Wentworth Season 8 was done long before and its premiere took place last Tuesday, July 28. Foxtel tweeted a clip-on May...
Read more

Inside Edge Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
Inside Edge will release its third season shortly on Amazon Prime Video. It was renewed right after the launch of its next season. Here,...
Read more

Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Should Know !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
Violet Evergarden is one more widespread improvement within the anime's world. The collection first launched in 2018 and captivated the viewers owing to its...
Read more
© World Top Trend