Microscopic robots

Microscopic robots will soon invade your body whether you want it or not.

Scientists have developed a microscopic robot capable of transferring using four tiny”legs” controlled by lasers.

The robots may be mass-produced, and may one day be used in medical applications to initiate treatment or identify diseases.

medication delivery systems

More work has to be performed on medication delivery systems, along with other capabilities before robots like this may be tested in human subjects.

Advancements in robots have already changed our lives in a variety of ways.

Most of the time, you do not even notice it

, but automatic robotic systems have added speed and efficiency to numerous businesses.

But as engineers continue to advance work in smaller and smaller robots

, the chance of microscopic machines one day traveling through our own bodies is more important than ever.

Researchers

Researchers at Cornell and other institutions have created

what they say is a first-of-its-kind robot that utilizes semiconductors to ease external remote control.

They proceed via laser impulses and are small enough they are right at home next to microorganisms that live inside people.

According to Cornell University:

The robots are about 5 microns thick (a micron is one-millionth of a meter), 40 microns broad and range between 40 to 70 microns in length.

Each bot is made up of simple circuit made from silicon photovoltaics —

that essentially functions as the torso and brain –

– and four electrochemical actuators that function as legs.

Those are some incredibly tiny bots, but exactly what exactly are they suitable for?

Well, at the present time, not much.

Nonetheless, in the future, miniature robots, much like these could be capable of a huge array of things.

Scientists are already dreaming big, but it’s not a stretch to envision

microscopic bots such as these gaining the ability to slowly deliver medication throughout specific organs or even hunting for signs of diseases.

robots

“While these robots are primitive in their function –

– they are not very fast, they don’t have a great deal of computational capability

that, hey, we can do electronic integration on a very small robot.”

These very small robots assert that they could possibly be capable of doing things that a well-trained doctor simply can not.