Corona

Schools in one Mississippi town just reopened

By- Pooja Das
Schools in one Mississippi town just reopened — guess what happened .
The latest coronavirus update from the college district in Corinth, Mississippi, is not surprising.
Barely a week after schools reopened, over 100 students have been sent home to quarantine themselves, and half a dozen favorable

coronavirus instances from the student body have already been identified as of the time of this writing.
Experts are concerned that Mississippi is becoming a new coronavirus hotspot country in the US.
The latest coronavirus update from Mississippi, and especially the city of Corinth where schools just reopened a week, should surprise no one.

From the end of this first week of college, 1 student had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

That spurred the district to send over a hundred students home to quarantine and be sure they don’t possess the virus.

Just a few days after, the district’s overall number of infected pupils had increased to six, together

with a single team member has tested positive for the virus because the beginning of college on July 27.

“If you were notified,” reads an update the district submitted on Facebook,

“that your child will need to quarantine for 14 days

in the last known contact with the people. Even though quarantining your child might not attend a school or any college activities

. But they should keep on working digitally to be counted present.”

COVID-19

one indvidual in the comments section of that post theorized

that because it was just the 10th day of college attendance at the point,

and given that it can take up to 14 days to get a COVID-19 infection to be confirmed,

the students might have contracted the virus

before school started and inadvertently caused it to campus.

“Whether they did or didn’t,” the remark continues,”We as parents need to continue to drill it into our children’s mind the importance of social distancing,

wearing a mask and washing hands for 20 seconds with warm water and soap often. Pray for all pupils and (college ).”

This type of outcome, nevertheless, was to be expected.

Reopening colleges for in-person learning not just subjects schoolchildren to the role of mostly being

guinea pigs for experiments about how to cope and live with the virus

— it’s also arguably easier to test this at a state like Mississippi.

Acoronavirus hotspot

we noted in a prior article, Mississippi is one of two countries

that specialists have started to regard as among their new coronavirus hotspots in america.

Mississippi’s daily number of new coronavirus cases, as an example, has doubled, moving from 639 on July 1 to 1,178 only 1 month after.

COVID Act now also puts Mississippi’s favorable coronavirus evaluation rate at 23.3 percent.

The Corinth college district, meanwhile, has a student population of 2,700 and says it does not currently intend to walk back the reopening of schools.

