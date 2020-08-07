- Advertisement -

School reopenings throughout the book coronavirus pandemic continue to be a issue,

and reports out of Georgia’s first week of school aren’t reassuring.

Twenty other kids and the instructor are now forced to quarantine in the home.

A photograph of a busy high school hallway shown that schools seem more concerned with punishing students

who criticize them than they’re with imposing stricter safety measures that protect the pupils and teachers.

The reopening of universities remains a sensitive subject in many nations,

as health officials have yet to find out policies that can ensure the protection of pupils,

teachers, and everyone’s families.

Facebook and Twitter just censored President Trump along with his staff for lying about children being immune to COVID-19.

That is not the case, as kids of all ages can get infected and they’re able to experience severe cases in addition to post-COVID-19 complications.

Researchers still have no idea how infectious children may be, though some studies say that kids over age 10 are just as contagious as adults.

Even if children do not develop severe instances of COVID-19, they can become a threat to teachers along with their families.

The most effective examples of how to not reopen colleges come from Georgia.

Another story depicts a more dire story in a high school,

where officials announced that pupils who criticize the school’s reopening policies on social websites would be penalize

A classroom of the Sixes Elementary in the Cherokee County School district was close on Tuesday, just 1 day after school began.

The deep cleaning was require after a second-grader test positive for COVID-19, CNN reports.

The teacher and 20 other students were request to quarantine in the home for two weeks.

Cherokee County advocates mask use but doesn’t need it even if social distancing is not feasible.

The district said it would require masks just if there is a statewide mandate set up,

but Gov. Brian Kemp has compared mask mandates.

The same report notes that five workers from the Marietta City Schools at Georgia tested positive with one extra presumptive positive.

Georgia’s largest school district,

Gwinnett County Public Schools,

reported that as many as 260 workers have either test positive or have been subject to COVID-19 patients.

The most famous storey comes out of BuzzFeed, as the blog follow up on this image that circulated online earlier this week.

It reveals a Georgia high school hallway that is stuffe with students.

Only a few of them are wearing masks:

That is North Paulding High School,

that reopened on Monday despite an epidemic among members of their football team and instances affecting employees.

Teachers were subject to coworkers that test positive,

but the faculty will not officially affirm any coronavirus infections citing privacy reasons.

The college’s administration will not even tell other staffers who could have been expose to the illness.

Rather, they’ll have to await contact tracers to reach out.

Some students, teachers, and families are worrie about the dangers of getting COVID-19. In contrast,

others have exactly the exact same ignorant”when I get it, I get it” mentality that we’ve seen elsewhere throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic.

That puts lives at risk.

Pupils who didn’t enroll in the restrict digital learning choice had been force to attend school in person.

Not coming to college was not an option,School reopenings

as students who fail to appear would risk suspension and expulsion.

Other families had no choice but to send their kids to college because they lacked the essential equipment — a pc or tablet computer for every single child —

which would allow them study from home.

The district is not needing face masks either, calling them a”personal option.

” Moreover, school officials stated that social distancing”might be impossible to enforce” at”most cases.”

If that’s not enough, the final paragraph of BuzzFeed’s detailed coverage should send you over the edge:

On Wednesday, the faculty addressed the controversy which had swirled around

the viral photograph via an intercom announcement from North Paulding High School principal Gabe Carmona.

In it, according to two people familiar with the circumstance,

he stated that any student found criticizing the faculty on social websites could face disciplinary consequences.

Attempting to censor criticism that could potentially save lives isn’t the best way to handle any of this.

Georgia’s COVID-19 caseload surpassed 201,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

Nearly 4,000 infected people died so far in the state.