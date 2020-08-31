Scam 1992 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Upcoming Detail

- Advertisement -

The quarantine has made us all realize that our only two friends are Tv shows and Novels. People spent their time lazying away in the corner of the rooms, only wondering how their lives will be after this pandemic is finished. However, the TV show makers are not disappointing us, as they are keeping on releasing good stuff for the netizens to keep being hooked to them. Scam 1992 is an upcoming web series that will launch on Sony Liv. Stock exchange fans who are not aware of this infamous story are in for a treat.

Scam 1992 revolves around the life of Harshad Mehta who was involved in the big stock market scam of Mumbai. The proceedings of the Bombay Stock Exchange( BSE ) contributed to fraud, and Harshad Meha was supporting all that. The movie is on a book named ‘The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away’ composed by Debashish Basu and Sucheta Dalal. You can get your hands on the book and see it if you would like to keep yourself updated with all the storylines.

Scam 1992 Release Date

The trailer of this Web series has released on 16th of August, and it looks very promising to the audiences. Many critics have reviewed it, and since the Indian web series marketplace is slowly taking a right turn, Scam 1992 might be on the top charts very soon enough.

However, we don’t have any official information about the release date as of yet. But going according to this pattern of Sony Liv originals, they usually release their trailers of web series a couple of weeks before the release of this series. So we’d like to suggest you stay awake, as they may shed the show on the First week of September itself.

The productions of this series have done a commendable job, which is visible from the trailer itself. The cast is impeccable since it features new faces. We’re eagerly awaiting for them to fall the release date, as people need to know more about the infamous Stock market scam that happened in 1992.

Scam 1992 Story

Every present-day stock exchange enthusiast has learned about the fantastic doings of Harshad Mehta from their parents or their coworkers. Scam 1992 deals with the most massive stock exchange scam which India has seen as the beginning of the stock exchange trade began in India.

Harshad Mehta is a stockbroker, who entered the stock exchange firm with atwinkle in his attention. He made it feasible to attain a perfect height in the industry and created the Indian stock market an extremely profitable market for all over the entire world. But little did anyone know that Mehta was hiding things all along his days. He alone made it feasible to pull all strings and dupe all Indian banks and thus happened the biggest stock exchange scam that India had witnessed. A loss of around 5000 crores got incurred. Also, Harshad Mehta found to be guilty of everything. The fraud resulted in a substantial loss and forced the stock exchange crash. Following that, online transactions paved its way to the marketplace to avoid these problems.

Sony Liv created this attempt to bring to light the most significant fraud which India has ever seen. We are honestly very excited to see the way the characters depict their own lives in the series in detail.

Scam 1992 Cast And Character

The web series in question, Scam 1992 is directed by none other than National award winner, the productions of movies, for example, CityLights and Omerta, Hansal Mehta. From the trailer, it is observable he has done a great job in creating the cast very close to actual life. The cast members are as follows:

Pratik Gandhi is acting as Harshad Mehta. He is all set to play the bad guy as well as the most essential protagonist of the internet collection. Pratik Gandhi is a new face that has done exemplary work in Gujarati films and theater.

Shreya Dhanwanthary is acting as Sucheta Dalal, The Times of India Journalist. Shreya will play the journalist who exposed Mehta’s face to the world. She is playing the character of Sucheta Dalal, who composed the release which we have mentioned previously. Shreya was in Amazon Prime Video original The Family Man.

