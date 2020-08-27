Home Entertainment Scam 1992 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Recent Update
Scam 1992 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Recent Update

By- Badshah Dhiraj
The recently established trailer of Scam 1992, a web-series by filmmaker Hansal Mehta, follows the life span of Harshad Mehta – a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to”dizzying heights and his catastrophic downfall”.

The series based on online video streaming platform Sony Liv has been adapted from the company journalist Sucheta Dalal along with her husband Debashis Basu’s book’s Scam: Who Won, Who LostWho Got Away.’

Watch Scam 1992 teaser here

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the teaser begins with a reluctant man speaking to journalist Sucheta Dalal roughly Rs 500 crores scam. When the journalist portrayed by Shreya Dhanwanthary asks when the guy knows about the individual behind the scam, he answers at a tensed tone, “Harshad Mehta.” The teaser afterwards showcases glimpses of the stockbroker Harshad Mehta portrayed by celebrity Pratik Gandhi in the internet collection.

“Set in the 1980s and 90’s Bombay, Scam 1992 follows the life span of Harshad Mehta – a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights & his devastating downfall,” the director of this show Hansal Mehta wrote at the description of the teaser.

Stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who had been popularly called the Amitabh Bachchan of Stock Market’, was appointed and charged with different financial crimes that took place in 1992 securities scam.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha commended the teaser. He composed on Twitter, “Ahahahaha. This is lovely. This story had to be told. And this needed to be told by somebody like Hansal. So looking forward. Sameer and Applause deserve a big round of applause.”

