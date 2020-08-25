Santa Clarita Diet Season 4: Why Netflix Cancelled Season 4?

- Advertisement -

Santa Clarita Diet is an American series on Netflix. A narrative of Joel Hammond and a Sheila, in which Sheila starts killing people and turns into a zombie. It seems dreadful, but it is more comedy than horror.

They canceled the series since it did not make as much money as anticipated, but it will have another season as the twitter effort to save the series.

- Advertisement -

As a result of Twitter, the lovers, and Netflix, we could appreciate Joel and Sheila’s experiences. But when? We have to be patient to discover it.

Can Be Santa Clarita Diet Season 4 Returning?

Now that we understand the series isn’t coming back for the season, we’ve got a lot of questions.

Is Joel a Zombie? Is Mr. Ball Legs in possession of Joel’s entire body? Is Mr. Ball Legs a foe or a friend? Is Mr. Ball Legs assumed to be what’s their objective, or black? Can we see any presence of Gray, will he cause difficulty? Can they go feral, why did it require Sheila longer to flip than any other?

Who is the mastermind behind the master plan of Popovic? Will Joel protect Sheila in Siberia’s Knights? What’s going to occur of Abby and Eric, will they handle an equilibrium when shielding Santa Clarita, maintaining their love along with Sheila’s secret? What’s in store for Hammond Realty’s near future? Will we see her? Where did Anne go? Is she after dealing with a lot on a quest, or is she actually in his me and an alliance with Popovic?

Coming down to this crucial question, is there a remedy for Sheila?

What did we wish to see?

With season 3 end came a lot of turns and twists, and that which could season 4 function us?

There is a lot to decide on Mr. Ball Legs’ narrative crawling into Joel’s mind through his ears and (murdering him??) Perhaps he would turn to rescue him. Because he disregarded his ability or interest, it is going to be interesting to observe Joel will function as a Zombie.

Why Netflix canceled the series?

By Netflix’s mind of content, “When we are investing, we determine how much to spend depending on the audience which will appear. In case the audience does not appear, we consider the motive to continue to put money into something which does not do as well as we’d expected.”

It states that this series didn’t find a decent quantity of audience.