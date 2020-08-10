Santa Clarita Diet Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Recant Updates

- Advertisement -

Santa Clarita Diet is a Netflix comedy show that has always made the audience laugh and is appreciated by the viewers. The amazing acting of the casts made the show run for three beautiful seasons and now the fourth one is one the row. Here is some news regarding the fourth season of the show. Read the article to know more about the same.

RELEASE DATE

Season 1 of the show was released in February 2017 and was followed by the next two seasons in March 2018 and March 2019, respectively. Fans were eagerly waiting for the next season in the row. But here is sad news, in April 2019\, Netflix announced the cancellation of the show for the fourth season and season 3 of the series will be the last one.

However, the makers seem to get a new superb studio and may renew the show. Yet there hasn’t been any news regarding the same.

CAST

The lead cast of the show will return for the fourth season if made. These include

Drew Barrymore as Sheila Hammond

Timothy Olyphant as Joel Hammond

Liv Hewson as Abby Hammond

Skyler Gisondo as Eric Bemis

PLOT

There is no confirmation of the plot for the fourth season. It was supposed to pick up from the end of the previous season, and it could have explained the way ahead for Joel, who seemed to have turn into a zombie in season three of this collection. Apart from that there may be many more twists and turns that will definitely add up more fun to the show. Hope that the show gets renewed for the fourth season and we get to see the same soon.