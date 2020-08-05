Home In News Samsung unveils its next-generation foldable smartphone dubbed Galaxy Z Fold2
Samsung unveils its next-generation foldable smartphone dubbed Galaxy Z Fold2

By- Ritu Verma
In the Unpacked event, 2020 Samsung unveils five new products including its next-generation foldable smartphone dubbed Galaxy Z Fold2.

Contrary to the Galaxy Notice 20 series the South Korean smartphone manufacturer didn’t confirm a great deal of

details regarding the foldable phone but said that more info would be declared on September 1 — only around a month later.

On the exact same day, the newest Galaxy Z Fold2 will be up for pre-orders.

Through the launch event, among Samsung executive said that

5G and foldable are going to be the two big pillars of Samsung’s future.

We have seen the company have different takes on foldable apparatus with the Fold and the Z Flip.

Samsung says it has taken under account user opinions on the most requested

upgrades and new features and included them in the Galaxy Z Fold2.

“Galaxy Z Fold2 combines the portability and flexibility of a smartphone with the power and display size of a tablet for ultimate productivity.

Whether folded or unfolded, you may enjoy a luxury mobile experience with Galaxy Z Fold2’s premium layout,” Samsung notes in an official press release.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 comes packed with 2 edge-to-edge and near bezel-less Infinity-O Displays.

From the two, the cover screen is 6.2-inches while the huge principal screen steps 7.6-inches are making it more extensive than the predecessor — Galaxy Fold.

The new foldable phone comes in two magnificent colors: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze.

Samsung is also partnering with iconic New York fashion house Thom Browne to deliver a restricted Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition.

This version, however, could be available only in select markets.

“With Galaxy Z Fold2, Samsung will continue to inspire all-new possibilities for its entire foldable category,” the firm said.

As noted, more information around the Galaxy Z Fold2 will be out on September 1 on when pre-orders begin.

Samsung hasn’t disclosed the pricing details of the foldable apparatus.

