Home Technology Samsung To Close Its Last Computer Plant
FeaturedTechnology

Samsung To Close Its Last Computer Plant

By- Shankar
- Advertisement -
Samsung To Close Its Last Computer Plant In China As Shipments Drop

Samsung Electronics will stop making computers in China by the end of this month as the tech giant seeks to improve the efficiency of its supply chain amid rising geopolitical tensions Last Computer Plant.

Samsung announced the closure of its PC factory in the industrial centre of Suzhou, about 60 miles northwest of Shanghai, in a brief announcement stating only that the company had decided to shut down the plant “as part of ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency across our global production bases.”

The company promised its 1,700 remaining employees at the factory, down from more than 6,500 people eight years ago, “a fair and reasonable compensation package that includes career counselling and vocational training.

Also Read:   Samsung Q70T QLED TV

” Moreover, said the announcement, workers would have “opportunities to transfer to other Samsung facilities where possible.”

Samsung was anxious, however, to make clear that China
“remains an important market” and “we will continue to provide superior products and services for Chinese consumers.”

Samsung still makes semiconductors in Suzhou and Xian but shut down its last smartphone plant in China last year. South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said Samsung’s LCD plant in Suzhou was also “likely to be put up for sale as it seeks to end production of LCD panels by the end of this year in its transition to the next-generation quantum-dot (QD) display.”

Also Read:   Comparison Between Two Top Flagships Phone Xiaomi Mi 10 and Samsung Galaxy S20
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   The Samsung Galaxy: Unveil A Cheap Fitness Tracker Along Side The Galaxy Watch 3
Shankar

Must Read

Cobra kai season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
The YouTube Premium series Cobra Kai will fight another day. While the series won't be continuing its conduct on YouTube, it has launched a...
Read more

Majority of the recommendations on the CDC’s website

Corona Shipra Das -
We have to adhere to the majority of the recommendations on the CDC's website, however there are a couple of guidelines which needs to be...
Read more

Outer banks season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
The most loved series of all in recent times is renewed for another season. Any Guesses? Outer Banks is revived for the next season...
Read more

The Circle Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest Information !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
With everything occurring in 2020 much, it is tough to consider that Netflix started off the year with a streak of hit reality series....
Read more

Spider-Man 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Other News

Movies Santosh Yadav -
Sony and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 3 was released back and will be released through December 2021.
Also Read:   Samsung Radically Confirms New Galaxy Smartphone
Sony has officially delayed the untitled Spider-Man Homecoming 3...
Read more

Producers Shared Details For The Upcoming Rick Grimes Film And More Information Check Here

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
The followers are eagerly ready to replace the upcoming movie of Rick Grimes, “The Strolling Lifeless.” Don’st fear now we have obtained you lined...
Read more

Sex Education Season 3: Check Out The Release Date, Expected Cast And How Many Episodes Will There Be?

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
We have a bit of news for you all! Your comedy series Netflix has renewed for season three sex Education. Fans got extremely attracted...
Read more

Dollface Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Story And Here Are The Major Updates

TV Series Santosh Yadav -
The Dollface thriller series is one of the same shows that manages to escape a similar storyline when her boyfriend leaves Jules. After the...
Read more

Legacies Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
So, we know why we're not seeing these postponed Legacies episodes before (maybe) next fall, but we haven't talked about what exactly we are...
Read more

Altered Carbon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Details About Season 3

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
By streaming program Netflix the thriller series Altered Carbon has been adjusted from a novel into web series. Its debut was made by Altered...
Read more
© World Top Trend