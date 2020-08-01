Samsung Q70T QLED TV the unexpected in Sound

- Advertisement -

Samsung Q70T QLED TV the unexpected deal in Sound and gaming

No Object Tracking Sound

Has Dolby Atmos pass-through

They’re perfectly adequate for everyday use, and there’s an Adaptive in Sound mode to combat noises in your listening room, but it is sensible to plan for a Dolby Atmos soundbar (Samsung naturally features a range that also supports eARC) or accommodating a home cinema system, thereby taking advantage of the set’s Dolby Atmos pass-through functionality.

When it involves gaming,

the screen may be a star performer, boasting impressive low latency. You’ll prefer to use the TV with Game Motion Plus engaged, which adds some processing niceties like blur and judder reduction, or disable everything for the simplest possible input lag figure.

With Game Motion engaged, we measured input lag at 19.8ms, which is certainly good – but in hardcore Game And in Sound mode, this drops to only 9.1ms (1080/60).

The Q70T’s nearest competitor is the 58-inch Panasonic HX800. Like the Q70T, it’s edge-lit, and comes with Filmmaker mode plus a well-connected smart platform. It also offers cine-fans Dolby Vision support and low input lag.

The Panasonic boasts Local Dimming Intelligent Pro, which mimics the operation of thousands of virtual local dimming zones to improve contrast, but its HDR peak brightness is appreciably less than the Samsung.

The other recommendation for a premium screen at this price point is the Philips 65OLED7654. This high value OLED has universal HDR (Dolby Vision and HDR10+) support, and Ambilight lounge lighting.