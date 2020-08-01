Home Technology Samsung Q70T QLED TV review;Smart TV (Tizen)
Technology

Samsung Q70T QLED TV review;Smart TV (Tizen)

By- Shankar
Samsung Q70T QLED TV review; Smart TV (Tizen)

The all-new Samsung Q70T QLED  Smart TV (Tizen) brags a lot of the element ordnance found in Samsung’s progressively costly QLED 4K screens. However, it doesn’t accompany such a rebuffing sticker price – making it an extraordinary purchase for people who can’t sensibly put in a few thousand on the leader Samsung Q95T.

Smart TV (Tizen)
Tizen TV OS with voice command support
Comprehensive streaming services and catch-up TV
Ambient mode
Samsung’s Tizen is a veritable Tardis of a smart connected TV platform. It looks like simplicity itself, but packs in heaps of features.

Overall, it’s slick and intuitive; Samsung’s Tizen smart platform doesn’t just cover the streaming basics; it adds some unique features all its own, such as Ambient mode and Multi-View.

There's no Freeview Play support for UK buyers, although the set comes preloaded with all the critical catch-up TV channels. There's also a full shelf of streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Rakuten TV, Apple TV, and YouTube.

Additional niceties include Mobile Multi-View with Casting, which allows two screens, the TV image, and your smartphone, to be viewed simultaneously, and Samsung’s Ambient mode, which turns the set into a large JPEG gallery, able to blend with your flock wallpaper.

For Samsung mobile phone owners only, there’s also Tap View for easy pairing – tap the back of your phone against the top or side of the Smart TV , and voila, the two are paired.

The set offers a full chorus of voice support. Keeping Samsung’s Bixby company are Alexa and the Google Assistant – through connected devices are required.

Shankar

