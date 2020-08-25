Samsung introduced the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

- Advertisement -

The fall test proves that the Note 20 Ultra survived the exact same drop tests with greater outcomes compared to iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Note 20 show in early August, demonstrating that all of the rumors which preceded the launching event were true.

- Advertisement -

Both Note 20 versions wouldn’t offer you the exact same experience, but they’re equally expensive telephones.

The normal Note 20 includes a plastic back and also various different compromises.

The front and rear of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has the coating of Corning’s new Gorilla Glass Victus protective Glass.

It is more resistant to drops compared to the prior Corning Gorilla Glass variations,

and real drop evaluations demonstrate that Victus is really a demanding as advertised.

YouTube station PhoneBuff place the Note 20 Ultra via precisely the exact same fall tests that we have seen earlier and compared the results of footage in the iPhone 11 Pro Max fall check.

The winner is, without doubt, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The telephone endured most drops, such as those which matter most:

the immediate effect of the display against a tough surface.

The Note 20 Ultra was not wholly unharmed.

The glass on the rear of the telephone, around the camera bulge, broke to the very first fall.

The underside scratched while the telephone was dropped one of its corners.

However, the display survived with no damage.

The telephone withstood 10 successive drops on the screen side by 1.5 meters high, and the glass didn’t break.

Also notable is the rear-facing Victus glass panel didn’t sustain more residual harm after the extra drops.

The display shattered much sooner in the evaluation,

and though the telephone was still functional in the conclusion of the additional drops,

then it was a complete mess when it comes to harm.

Along with the rear-facing camera didn’t work.

It is uncertain if the iPhone 12 versions will comprise Gorilla Glass Victus displays,

as that type of detail is not generally covered.

Apple has likely determined what kind of glass panels to utilize on the iPhone 12 a very long time ago.

We can just hope it is Victus.

However durable, glass remains glass and your mileage might vary even with Victus.

You may wind up damaging your judgment 20 Ultra regardless of how resistant it may be.

That is why you need to think about using protective equipment for your handset.

Nonetheless, it’s apparent the Gorilla Victus display is a winner, and that I can only expect the iPhone 12 series will probably be equally resistant.

In terms of the inexpensive Note 20,

the 999 phone includes Gorilla Glass 5 to the trunk,

which won’t get you the exact same protection.

The Note 10 and Note 10+ equally attribute Gorilla Glass 6 displays,

which provides you another reason to prevent the normal Note 20.