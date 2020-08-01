Home Technology Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Price Leaks
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Price Leaks

By- Sweety Singh
  • Samsung has yet to officially announce the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, but a number of credible leaks have appeared online this week, and the latest might spoil the price and release date.
  • According to a new report out of South Korea, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G will launch on Friday, September 18th at the same price point as the original Galaxy Fold.
  • Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G and four more devices on August 5th.

This week's top stories: Pixel 4a August 3rd teaser, 'Pixel 5a' spotting, Google Camera 7.5, more

Over the course of two days, every mystery that remained about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G had been solved. It started with a blurry hands-on photo that began making the rounds on Twitter on Tuesday night. Giving us our first look at the new display and confirming the new name. On Wednesday, the first official press renders of the cell were shared by MySmartPrice, showcasing all of the changes. Samsung had made to the design of the phone. And then on Thursday morning, Korean publication DDaily leaked the price and release date of the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G Sale

According to the report, industry sources believe that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G will go on sale on September 18th. And will cost 2,398,000 won at launch, which is the same price the original Galaxy Fold launched at last year. In other words, those rumors of a cheaper price point might have been wrong.

Two rumors about the follow-up to the Galaxy Fold have been floating around online for months. The first — that the Fold 2 would have a completely overhauled design — has since been substantiated. The second was that the Fold 2 would actually be cheaper than the original model, despite the upgraded specifications and hardware. Providing the industry sources cited by DDaily are accurate, this doesn’t appear to be part of Samsung’s plan.

The good news is that the price isn’t going up. But if you were completely unwilling to pay $1,980 for a phone the first time around. The sequel isn’t going to change your mind. If money is no object to you, though, DDaily also reports that Samsung’s partnership with fashion designer Thom Browne will continue. And you’ll be able to buy it Thom Browne Edition this fall as well for 4 million won (~$3,340).

Features

According to past reports, the Fold 2 will feature a 120Hz refresh rate 7.7-inch Super AMOLED main display, 6.23-inch Super AMOLED Cover Display. Along with Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, and 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. The phone will also have a triple-camera array on the rear with a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens. And a 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. A separate leak suggests that the Fold 2 will ship with two batteries. With a combined capacity of 4,365mAh. And, as the name suggests, it will support 5G networks.

Samsung is expected to debut five new devices at its Galaxy Unpacked event in August. In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, we also expect to see the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Tab S7. The live stream is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 5th.

