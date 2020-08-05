Home Technology Samsung also announced the brand new Galaxy Z Twist
Samsung also announced the brand new Galaxy Z Twist

By- Pooja Das
Samsung also announced the brand new Galaxy Z Twist 2 cushioned at the show, which features an improved design that should address a few of the problems that ruined the first Fold.
Two tablets and two wearable devices were also introduced during the media conference, such as the Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Watch 3.
The next Samsung Unpacked press event of the year is now here, but the novel coronavirus compelled the Korean monster to do things differently this season.

There was no crowd in attendance to awkwardly cheer in any of Samsung’s new statements, as the whole event was virtual

, so it was only streamed on YouTube and social media.

Samsung introduced a number of new devices throughout the show, such as two Galaxy Notice 20 telephones, the Galaxy Z Fold two wheeled,

and new Galaxy Tab S7 tablet computers.

Galaxy Notice 20 and Galaxy Notice 20 Ultra
Fans of this Note lineup have two new stylus-ready smartphones to test out,

although it’s the Note 20 Ultra that is the far better choice of both.

Unlike the S20 phones, the newest Note 20 telephones have plenty that sets them apart.

They do pack the exact same high-end Snapdragon 865 chipset along with a similar design and multi-lens camera.

But the Ultra will feature more RAM and storage, such as expandable storage, and it will offer better camera capabilities.

And of course that the Galaxy Notice 20 has a plastic back rather than the anticipated high-end glass.

Galaxy Z Twist 2
If you have more money to invest on a new Samsung phone, the Galaxy Z Fold two expects.

The distinctive foldable handset has a much better layout than its predecessor,

including a larger external display as well as a notch-less inner display.

It is not just the notch that is gone.

The Z Fold 2 features a glass display that’s more rigid than

last year’s brittle vinyl display.

It’s still a foldable screen, however,

so you are going to want to handle it with caution.

Galaxy Buds Live
The new Galaxy Buds variant is one of the more intriguing products that surfaced at this Unpacked event.

The wireless earphones include a novel design

that is unlike anything else seen from competing goods, AirPods Pro included.

The Buds Live additionally offer replaceable strategies and noise cancellation support, exactly enjoy the AirPods Pro.

Galaxy Watch 3.

They feature circular AMOLED screens shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass.  a characteristic that Samsung introduced a few years ago.

The LTE versions will probably cost $50 extra, and all of them will be available to order on August 6th.

