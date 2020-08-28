Home TV Series Amazon Prime Samantha Akkineni Dubs For The Family Man Season 2 And Everything You...
Samantha Akkineni Dubs For The Family Man Season 2 And Everything You Need To Know

By- Anish Yadav
Samantha Akkineni recently visited a dubbing studio to dub for her personality in the internet series The Family Season 2. The actor, who makes her digital debut with the Amazon Prime Video series, took to her Instagram account to share a photograph from the dubbing studio.

Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote, “Dubbing for your Family Man season 2 OMG, you guys are in for a crazy ride,” She added,”@rajanddk Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou.”

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram accounts to share a photo from the dubbing studio. (Photo: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram)

Speaking about The Family ManSeason 2, Samantha had previously said in a statement, “With the digital space flourishing, I knew I needed to be part of the revolution. What better way to make my electronic introduction than with just one of India’s most loved show — The Family Man. I have loved Raj & D.K.’s job, and also given the global reach and standing of Amazon Prime Video, I could not have asked for better mates. The role I perform in the series is vastly different from anything I have done before. It will certainly surprise and pleasure my fans.”

The Family Man follows a middle-class guy, played by Manoj Bajpayee, covertly working for the National Investigation Agency. The show starring Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K lead Gul Panag.

The release date of The Family Man Season 2 has not been announced yet.

The Family Man season 2 comprising Manoj Bajpai is scheduled to release in October this year. What’s more, the precise release date of the upcoming show remains under wraps.

The Cast of Family Man Season 2: Who will all be seen in the upcoming season?

Much isn’t known about the casting of Family Man season2. Listed here are the expected characters.

Manoj Bajpayee will be seen as Srikant Tiwari. And the role of his wife Suchitra Iyer Tiwari is going to be performed by Priyamani. Samantha Akkineni will be portrayed as T.B.A.

Sharib Hashmi Srikant’s colleague will probably be seen as J.K. Talpade in T.A.S.C. Neeraj Madhav will play the role of Moosa Rahman Al Qatil. Kishore will be seen as Imraan Pasha, Force One main. Gul Panag is going to be portrayed as Saloni, who is Shrikant’s Commanding Officer.

Indeed Family Man is an exciting series to be watched on Amazon prime videos. You will enjoy the series. Further, the show has a duration of 40 to 50 minutes.

Anish Yadav

An undefined...
