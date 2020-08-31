Home TV Series Amazon Prime Samantha Akkineni Dubs For Her Role In Web Series The Family Man...
Samantha Akkineni Dubs For Her Role In Web Series The Family Man Season 2

By- Anish Yadav
Samantha Akkineni recently visited a dubbing studio to dub for her personality on the internet show The Family Season 2. The actor, who makes her electronic introduction using the Amazon Prime Video series, took to her Instagram accounts to share a photograph from the dubbing studio.

As soon as Samantha posted a photo in the Oval studio, the director duo, Raj and DK, reposted the story in their Instagram profile. If reports are to be believed, Samantha will be playing a negative role in the sequence.

Sharing the photograph, Samantha wrote, “Dubbing for your Family Man season 2… OMG, you guys are in for a crazy ride.” She added,”@rajanddk Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou.”

Samantha is thrilled about creating her debut at the OTT entire world with Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man Season 2. Before, in a statement, she’d said her role will be diametrically different from anything she’s done before.

Talking about The Family Season two, Samantha had previously said in a statement, “With the electronic space flourishing, I knew I had to be a part of the revolution. What better way to make my electronic introduction, than with one of India’s most loved series – The Family Man. I have loved Raj & DK’s work, and given the international reach and standing of Amazon Prime Video, I could not have asked for better partners. The role I play in the show is diametrically different from anything I have done before. It will surely surprise and delight my fans.”

The release date of The Family Man Season 2 has not been announced yet. The Family Man Season 2 boasts of the ensemble cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Gul Panag.

Anish Yadav

The Family Man Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And More
