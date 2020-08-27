Home Entertainment Riverdale Season 5: Sprouse And Lili Reinhart’s Breakup! Can Jones and Betty...
Riverdale Season 5: Sprouse And Lili Reinhart’s Breakup! Can Jones and Betty Cooper Part Ways?

By- Alok Chand
Reel life and real life have intersected with each other on many occasions. With many stars, we’ve seen that their reel life has influenced their own real-life and vice-versa for better or for worse. Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, if they had been in a relationship, had left a fantastic couple together.

Riverdale Season 5

They were the constant topic of netizens, and paparazzi were swooning to obtain a picture of those. Their fans all over the globe had given them a cute title: Sprousehart.

Even though speculations were doing rounds since the start of this year, they had split-up, but equally, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse had refrained themselves from commenting on this issue.

But recently, Cole Sprouse has announced it openly in a post on Instagram that they aren’t together today. He stated the timeline. In January this year, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart had separated and in March they split-up.

Can Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper Part Ways?

Many fans have begun postulating this concept after the breakup of Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse that the real-life separation of these would also cause split in the reel life personalities of both celebrities.

Some of them are encouraging this theory with a premise which Betty Cooper could get into a relationship with Archie Andrews ( role played by KJ Apa) in Season 5 of Riverdale. In Season 4 of Riverdale, this possibility was hinted by the founders also.

So far no official update has come out about the plot of Season 5 of Riverdale. Nonetheless, it’s expected that the production of Season 5 will start very soon. So once more, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse will collaborate for the filming of Riverdale’s Season 5. It would be intriguing to see the way their reel life connection will advance.

