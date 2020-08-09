Riverdale Season 5: Release Date, Trailer Out On Netflix! Here’s What Is Known

- Advertisement -

Among the best notched American mystery crime drama series, Riverdale is soon coming up with its fifth season on Netflix. It has been adapted from the characters of Archie comics. The series premiered on 26th January 2017. It’s among those series, with an average viewership of fifty thousand. The season was highly liked and received seven out of ten.

The show revolves around the Riverdale town’s whereabouts, where killings occur with an anonymous faction. One event leads to another, making four teens discover truths about the city, and Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead investigate the happenings.

Can There Be A Release Date For Upcoming Season?

Nothing has been announced concerning the release date of the fifth season. Season 5 was revived back in January 2020, following the fourth instalment launch in October 2019. If the release program is to be followed, the season should be dropping sometime in late 2020. But that is not the case. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire world is going through a tough phase.

Productions and all releases have been placed on hold for the past couple of months. It has been ordered to remain indoors and maintain social distancing. Gradually everything is currently resuming back into normalcy. But it cannot be when the production is soon starting, commented. Based on some official sources, the forthcoming season will likely be dropping sometime in 2021.

Can There Be A Trailer Of Season 5?

No official trailers have been released of Season 5. Containers have been released per month or two before the premiere of the year. Stay tuned. We hope to get hold of additional upgrades soon and until then!