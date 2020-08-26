Riverdale Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

- Advertisement -

Riverdale Season 5: It is an American adolescent puzzle drama television series, produced by Warner Bros. It is based on the characters of Archie Comics. It’s developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The show revolves around Archie Andrews’ life from the small town called Riverdale and investigates the dark secret behind its flawless image.

The series debuted in January 2019 and got positive reviews from the audiences. The fourth season was released in October 2019. The CW renewed the show for a fifth season in January 2020.

Riverdale Season 5 Release Date

- Advertisement -

Well, there’s been no official announcement made concerning the launch date of Season 5. We’re expecting the show to premiere in January 2021. But, it’s not yet confirmed by the makers of the show.

Moreover, the working of Riverdale is halted as a result of the global pandemic. However, non-filming works like scripts have begun. The creation of Riverdale will resume when the world gets completely functional.

Riverdale Season 5 Plot

As mentioned in the introduction of the guide, Riverdale is about the puzzle and experiences of four teens Archie, Betty, Jughead, and Veronica. And they handle the questionable episodes and unveil the hidden mystery, happening around them.

The Season 5 of Riverdale, will Unfold several unanswered questions; related to Jughead’s death, and Uncle Frank’s lack in his dad Fred’s funeral will be disclosed. Along with rumors of Betty murdering Jughead. Also, the details are drawn from previous seasons.

Riverdale Season 5 Expected Cast

This is the throw that we anticipate to return in Season 5, although, some new personalities will also debut in the Season 5 of Riverdale.

• KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

• Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

• Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge

• Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones

• Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge

• Madeline Petschas as Cheryl Blossom

• Casey Cott as Kevin Keller

• Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz

• Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle.