Riverdale Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

Riverdale, ever since it came on CW, hooked the viewers. Be it for the cast, the narrative, or just the fact that the series is gory…… Yikes! Riverdale Season 5 has a date set for its release. Keep reading to find out.

Riverdale is an American mystery teen drama based on the characters by Archie Comics. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa develops it. The show follows the lives of a bunch of teenagers in a small town of Riverdale. The series explores the darkness behind the ideal lives of the inhabitants of this fictional city. It summarizes concepts like witchcraft, shamanism, murder, underage sexual actions, and disturbance. It’s an IMDb rating of 7.5 and a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 86 percent.

Release Date

In January 2020, the CW revived the season to get a fifth edition. It will air in January 2021 on Wednesdays at 8 P.M. EST.

Plot

Riverdale stopped its fourth summer at only 19 episodes as it was initially a 22-episode year old. This happened due to the Coronavirus outbreak. So, at the beginning of the fifth season, we will see the remaining three episodes first and then dip to the time jump. Yes, the fifth period will be set five years into the future from year 4. Camila Mendes, who performs the role of Veronica Lodge on the series, affirmed it in a Current Live Kelly and Ryan Interview.

“We will be seeing these characters like five years from season four into their adult life, so now we will all be playing adults eventually,” said Camila Mendes.

Aside from the time jump, in the fifth season, we will unfold the mystery of this videocassette that Betty and Jughead found of these. We will uncover the murder of a man disguised as Principal, Mr. Honey. In a nutshell, whatever season fourth’s finale abandoned in haste, we’ll be savoring the details from the fifth year. What fresh plot and twists in the characters’ grownup life will bring, that can get shrouded within this season.

According to a CW schedule’s synopsis, Betty/Jughead and Veronica/Archie will break up. So, perhaps we will see a brand new love story between Betty and Archie.

Cast

Two characters will not make their return to Riverdale Season 5 (they’ll only come for the remaining three episodes of the fourth season). One includes our favorite F.P.Jones (Crying in isolation!) The other part being Hermione Lodge (Wailing uncontrollably now!)

But, it is not bad news. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Variety that Nichols and Ulrich are always welcome back to Riverdale. The main characters to come in Riverdale year 5 are:

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge