Riverdale Season 5 Release Date, Cast & All you Need To Know

- Advertisement -

After the fourth season “Riverdale,” the CW’s teen drama television series, viewers are longing for season 5. This series has characters based on the characters of Archie Comics. This series debuted on The CW in 2017. In almost three years, this series has released four seasons.

This series revolves around a teenager named Archie Andrews and his friends, who live in Riverdale. It is a teen show, has a huge fan base all across the world. Due to its popularity, it is also available on popular streaming sites such as Netflix.

On October 9, 2019, the fourth season of the series premiered. It was supposed to have 22 episodes, but due to the outbreak of COVID-19, it ended with its nineteenth episode as the final episode.

Now, viewers are waiting for the fifth season and the left episodes of season 4. Let’s check the recent updates about season 5.

Release Date

In January 2020, The CW announced the renewal of “Riverdale” for the fifth season. The remaining three episodes of season 4 will be emerged in the season 5. Out of three episodes, filming of one episode has been completed. It is reported that writing of the fifth season has been commenced. It is revealed that the fifth season will premiere in January 2021.

Plot

Season 5 of “Riverdale” will begin with the remaining three episodes of season 4. This season is likely to be more interesting, and it seems that viewers may witness time jump in the fifth season.

KJ Apa teased season 5 by stating: “The only kind of spoiler I can give people is: It’s not your typical graduate high school. It’s going to surprise a lot of people, I think.”

It is also revealed that the leap of four years may be shown, which may take characters from their teens to twenties.

Cast

The cast of “Riverdale” season 5 is likely to include actors such as:-

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones

Marisol Nichols as Hermoine Lodge

Other than these actors, many other actors from the previous season may also appear.

Stay with us for more updates.