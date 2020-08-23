Home TV Series Netflix Riverdale Season 5 : Release Date And More Other Latest Updates!!!
Riverdale Season 5 : Release Date And More Other Latest Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
Riverdale is one of those loved TV series in the kids. It has everything to offer to the men and women in their childhood and even to the elderly! Riverdale is an American teen drama based on Archie’s comic book.

Riverdale Season 5: What is it about?

The show unfolds the shadowy secrets of the small town Riverdale when a body of the wealthy family’s only son is located in the Sweet water river. Things change when the kids take the job of discovering what’s wrong with Riverdale.

Jughead Jones played with Cole Sprouse who appears to be the creepy boy, Archie Andrews played with KJ Apa the angry kid, Betty Cooper aka Lili Reinhart the underestimated girl and Veronica Lodge played with Camila Mendes the player, illuminate the show whatsoever.

Riverdale Season 5: When will it release?

Due to the pandemic, the production needed to put a block to the shoot. Episode 19: Killing Mr.Honey was the previous episode. The show was initially assumed to finish with important events such as Riverdale High celebrating prom and graduation. But sadly they needed to stop tripping. However, based on CW, the following season will be published in January 2021!

Riverdale Season 5: What about the incomplete season?

Season 4 should have had ended with the team from high school and planning their future together. However, with little changes in the plan, they’ll be shifting all those scenes to season 5.” We will do prom as our season premiere next year, I love that we’re not short-changing matters like graduation and prom. We’re saving them to do them next year.” As said by Aguirre-Sacasa.

Well Aguirre we will be waiting for all those scenes as we are all dying to find those children take time to breathe with the dirt in their city. Till then let us all toast to”A WORLD WITHOUT RIVERDALE” — you got that!

Anand mohan

