Rita Season 6: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot, And Spoilers And Everything We Know!

The Danish comic-drama Rita is termed as a sleeper hit. The series is currently streaming on Netflix. The show revolves around the protagonist Rita Madsen. She is a teacher who’s not one to bow to the conforms of society and does not hesitate to speak her mind. She’s immensely popular for her outspokenness.

Rita Season 6 Release Date

Rita Season 5 began on Netflix on August 15th, 2020. Usually, it would be too early to say whether the show would be returning for one more year, but this time it had been previously announced that Rita Season 5 could be the final season of the franchise. That makes it crystal clear Rita Season 6 will not be occurring.

Rita Season 6 Cast

Millie Dinesan as Rita Madsen

Carsten Bjornlund as Rasmus

Ellen Hillingso as Helle

Lise Baastrup as Hjordis

Kristoffer Fabricius as Uffe

Nikolaj Groth as Jeppe Madsen

Morten Vang Simonsen as Ricco Madsen

Sara Hjort Ditlevsen as Molly Madsen

Rita is the story of a teenaged girl called Rita Madsen. Rita has a mind of her own and does not fear speaking her mind out loud. She’s a single mum and an unconventional teacher. Her students like Rita, in addition to colleagues. Her outspokenness is a brand new definition of how women should be depicted on such a broad scale.

Rita Season 6 Trailer

As per reports Rita Season 5 was the final of the franchise, and it will not be returning for a new season. To relieve old times, watch the trailer of Rita Season 5 :