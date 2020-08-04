Home TV Series Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And...
Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2, Adaptation of Aneko Yusagi’s light book -‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ is a dark fantasy tv show. This Isekai led by Takao Abo and is produced by Kinema Citrus. Usually, Isekai has a story where others fail to admit the in-world components, but its story is amazing in terms of the Isekai components. It shows that what false allegations could do to a person physically and emotionally.

Its first season proved on June 26, 2019, and did well seriously, getting a positive reaction. The lovers are eagerly waiting to come.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season of The Rising of the Shield Hero.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Release Date

Rise of the Shield Hero Season 2 is going to be released in 2020. The official date of the season premiere has not yet been announced but Been verified that the series was restored to 2 seasons on September 2

The cast members we can expect to see in season 2:

The artists for Voice over Artists have to be officially announced. Nonetheless, it is announced the throw of this season will be contained in the upcoming season. The character includes:

  • Kaito Ishikawa played with Naofumi Iwatani
  • Asami Seto played Raphtalia
  • Rina Hidaka played with Filo
  • Yoshitsugu Matsuoka played with Ren Amaki
  • Yoshitsugu Yamaya played Itsuki Kawasumi
  • Makoto Takahashi played Motoyasu Kitamura
  • Maaya Uchida played Melty
  • Hiroki Yasumoto played Elhart
The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2: Expected Plot

Its story revolves around the planet’s best defender, “Naofumi,” who, along with his friends, is delivered to a parallel world to fight the monsters called Waves. His world came crashing down if his partner betrayed him later accused him. But the shield enthusiast and team cope traveling and the false accusations, powering up, beating against wave after wave.

The season will revolve around The girl Raphtalia, the protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, and the monster Filo confronting new, dangerous, and stronger enemies.

Ajeet Kumar

