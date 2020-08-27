Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Needed To Know!!!

- Advertisement -

Directed by Takao Abo, The Rising Of The Shield Hero is a Dark Fantasy anime television series released in January 2019. Depending on the Japanese light book series, The anime show is composed of Aneko Yusagi. This show is available on AT-X, Animelab, Funimation, Hulu, Muse Asia, Netflix, Yamato Animation, and Crunchyroll.

Season 1 of the anime series got instant popularity among the fans. And today, the lovers are eagerly waiting for season two of The Rising Of The Shield Hero.

Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date

The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 will launch in 2020. The date to the season launch has not been announced, but it was verified the series would extend for two seasons.

Cast

The cast of the season hasn’t been verified yet. However, the figures include Alen Lee, Erica Mender, Morgan Berry, Billey Kameez, Brianna Knickerbocker, and Xander Mobus.

There has been no information regarding the one staying in or going from this series. But these are the expected roles which are going to stay.

Plot: The Rising Of The Shield Hero season 2

According to the rumors, the coming season will be having more twists and turns than the previous season. The second season will concentrate on the protagonist Naofumi along with Raphtalia and Filo. Moreover, they will become new companions on their trip. These figures will encounter more powerful and dangerous enemies than the old season.