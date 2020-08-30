Home TV Series Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast And What...
TV Series

Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast And What To Expect From The New Season?

By- Ajeet Kumar
The Rising Of The Shield Hero is a Japanese animated series. It’s created under”Kinema Citrus”. The storylines come out of a publication by Aneko Yusagi. The first season was aired back in January of 2016. Since the very day of its release, it accumulated a massive fan base. Season 1 consisted of 25 episodes. The last episode was released back in 2017. It’s been long since any new upgraded. Fans had been eagerly awaiting information. This could be confirmed by the number of fan stories for next season online. But the wait is now over.

The story of The Rising Of The Shield Hero revolves around Naofumi, the protagonist. He’s also called the guardian’. Naofumi committed his life to save others from odds and fatal problems.

When Can You Watch The Next Season?

Back in September of 2019, an official green flag for the new season was raised. But now, there is no fixed date of release. But it’s highly anticipated it will be published at the end of 2020. Due to the wide popularity of the show, founders teased the fans regarding season 3. We can hope that there may be a surprise for the fans after this pandemic finishes.

Cast of the season

We’ve got no news of confirmed characters in the upcoming season. It may reach you shortly. However, the cast may include:

  • Alen Lee
  • Erica Mender
  • Morgan Berry
  • Billey Kameez
  • Brianna Knickerbocker
  • Xander Mobus
We have no information regarding who’s staying in or who’s going from the show. However, these would be the prominent roles which likely to stay to amuse all audiences.

What To Expect From The New Season?

Season 1 finished with Naofumi knowing the truth about Glass and L’arc. The curtain closed when Naofumi discovered that both of these are heroes. And they belong to the same hometown.

For the new season, we will get to see that the Trio is becoming sidekicks. The Trio, i.e. Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo. Along with it, they will withstand face to face with a new rival. This one is much more powerful and deadly than any they ever faced. Producer Junichiro Tamura said, “Raphthalia will not be harmed…” in season 3.

