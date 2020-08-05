Ride On Time Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, What Could We Expect From Sequel Season?

- Advertisement -

Ride On Timing is a documentary series based on the lifestyles of Japan’s most popular male singers, and the series gives its audiences the backstage drama and other pieces from the lives of those actors, we also have to see their travel from concert tours and also how they handle it all together.

Let us talk about the details we have about a potential season two for Ride On Time.

RENEWAL AND RELEASE DATE FOR RIDE ON TIME SEASON 2

Season among Ride Time premiered in 2018 and gained enormous popularity amongst the fans, season one of the series made it on Netflix in July 2020 which made its lovers go gaga over the series, Netflix has seen enormous popularity for the series, and we are waiting for a hopefully season two.

Well, for most of the new fans of this series could be unaware that season two of the show dropped in Japan back in 2019, if fans do not want to wait a more extended amount of time. They could visit other online sites to get the display, and we expect season 2 to arrive by 2022 on Netflix.

CAST FOR RIDE ON TIME SEASON 2

Here’s a list of cast members we will see in Ride Time season 2

Sho Hirano

Ren Nagase

Kaito Takahashi

Yuta Kishi

Yuta Jinguji

Genki Iwahashi

We can observe more rings to take a look for season two.

POSSIBLE PLOT FOR RIDE ON TIME SEASON 2

Ride-On Time is a documentary series created on some of the bands from Japan, and year one featured bands Hey, such as King & Prince! Say! Kansai Johnny’s Jr., and Snow Man, nevertheless, we anticipate season 2 increase the listing and include many more bands like Travis Japan, Asayuki Yara, Beautiful Boy, Kis-My-Ft2, and Koichi Domoto.

Until then, continue reading together with us. That is all for now. We’ll keep fans updated on the most recent news about Ride On Time year two!