Rick and Morty theories: Rick is secretly a grown-up Morty as fans spot redhead clue

By- Naveen Yadav
Theories have been flying about Rick and Morty’s overpowering connection during multiple measurements, with a few fans suggesting they could be the same person. Now, a throwaway gag in the second season of the Adult Swim cartoon may have tipped viewers off to a huge twist before the show continuing on Netflix.

The most recent installment of both Rick and Morty may have reasoned earlier this year, but fans have still been treated to some exciting additional content.

After season four’s pleasing conclusion, the launch of a special anime episode, Rick and Morty vs Genocider, once again stirred up a popular fan theory.

During the short incident, Rick Sanchez (performed by Justin Roiland) describes his grandson with his very own name, prompting viewers to again speculate whether the group could be the same person at different points within their deadline.

Lately, a perceptive enthusiast spotted another clue from the next season which could affirm Rick and Morty are much more alike than they’d care to admit.

In the next episode of Adult Swim’s followup, Automobile Erotic Assimilation, Rick crosses paths with an old flame, a hive-mind alien species named Unity (Christina Hendricks).

Rick’s want to reunite together with his unconventional ex-girlfriend immediately turns into a planet-wide orgy, and the unhinged inventor has Unity fill a giant stadium with redheads watched by a crowd of men resembling his father.

Does the surreal moment screen Rick’s hilarious depravity, it could also be a sign towards his time-twisting connection to his grandson, Morty.

1 observant fan happened to Reddit when they detected a similarity between the pair’s twisted preferences.

Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

