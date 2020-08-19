Home TV Series Netflix Rick and Morty season 5: know the cast, plot and release date...
Rick and Morty season 5: know the cast, plot and release date of the show..!!!

By- Sonal Sengupta
The famous show Rick and Morty is an American sitcom. This exciting show includes Animated sitcom and Science fiction genres. The series was first aired on December 2, 2013. And the show was first premiered on Netflix. The show was developed by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon and J. Michael Mendel and Kenny Micka was the producer of the show. It cast all talented actors included Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer and Sarah Chalke. The show has till now created four seasons. Season 1 was aired with 11 episodes. Then on season 2 was released on July 26, 2015 with 10 episodes, season 3 on April 1, 2017 with 10 episodes and season 4 on November 10, 2019 with 10 episodes. The series received positive reviews from its audiences. The series has been rated from 9.2/10 IMDb and 94% from Rotten Tomatoes.

Rick and Morty season 5 cast

The final cast list has not been prepared yet but we do expect a lot of characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the new upcoming season. We do expect to see fresh new faces but till now we don’t have any confirmed news to it. The cast includes Justin Roiland voices, Rick Sanches & Morty Smith. Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith, Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith, and Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith.

Rick and Morty season 5 plot

The season 5 of Rick and Morty will showcase the entry of a new villain. Stay updated for more details about the new season of the show.

Rick and Morty season 5 Release date

The series has been renewed for a fifth season. As we know the series was first released on December 2, 2013 on Netflix. But for now we don’t have any confirmed news about the release of the season as due to the coronavirus global pandemic a lot of production work has been delayed. The countries have been shut down for months now. As soon as the situation of the world is back to normal the cast will be back to the sets and resume shooting. For more details about the new season stay updated with us.

Sonal Sengupta

