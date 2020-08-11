Home Entertainment Returning TV Shows And Netflix Shows
Returning TV Shows And Netflix Shows

By- Sweety Singh
  • Anyone looking for new shows to watch will find plenty of great new options on this week’s list of the hottest new and returning TV shows.
  • Netflix biggest release of the past week is season 2 of The Umbrella Academy. That most people probably expect to have topped the list.
  • The #1 new or returning show of the week actually isn’t a Netflix original. Though it is a show that was just made available to Netflix’s US audience. BBC’s teen thriller Get Even.

Health officials continue to express how important it is to dramatically slow the rate of new coronavirus cases before schools start to reopen. Considering how horrible the US has done at containing or even slowing the spread of COVID-19, this seems like a tall order. You’ll need to spend plenty of time at home inside in the coming weeks if you’re going to do your part, which means you’re going to need plenty of new shows to watch on TV or stream with Netflix.

The 11 Best New Shows on Netflix in August 2020

Netflix Subscribers

Lucky for subscribers, Netflix has a whopping 60 new original movies and shows set to premiere over the course of the month. And there are dozens of additional titles that are being licensed from other studios. We totally understand if you’d rather not dig for your next binge though. That is why we’re going to share the top 10 hottest new and returning shows. Of the past week on TV, Netflix, and other popular streaming services.

The developers behind TV Time use anonymized date from their popular iOS. And Android app to determine the most popular shows on TV and streamers each week. The TV Time app allows users to record episodes of series. That they’ve watched, and it’s used by more than 14 million people so it’s a terrific gauge of popularity.

We definitely expected The Umbrella Academy to top this week’s TV Time list of the top 10 shows on the rise. Since season 2 of the popular show was just released this past Friday. As it turns out, however, there was another series that managed to top it. Get Even, the British teen thriller from the BBC. It might not be a Netflix original, but it soared to the top of the chart this week. Because it was just released for the first time on Netflix in the US. The Umbrella Academy came in at #2.

Fox España’s Locked Up

Why Netflix Is The Best Streaming Service?

Fox España’s Locked Up: The Oasis comes in at #3 this week, though it’s also because it was just released on Netflix. Last Chance U is #4 on the TV Time list this week and NBC’s Good Girls is #5. The return of a new season propelled Syfy’s Wynonna Earp to #6, HBO’s Euphoria is #7, and Manifest on NBC comes in at #8. Shameless hops back onto the list this week in the #9 spot. And the start of a new season of TNT’s The Alienist comes in at #10.

