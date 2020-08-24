Home In News Restaurants Across The Nation Are Reporting A Sad Trend At The Moment
Restaurants Across The Nation Are Reporting A Sad Trend At The Moment

By- Akanksha Ranjan
Restaurants across the nation are reporting a sad trend at the moment — the requirement of shutting down their businesses, at least temporarily,

Restaurants

as a result of an angry backlash from customers opposed to confront mask demands which are meant to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

They comprise Hugo’s Tacos in Los Angeles, which has been using the hashtag #NoMaskNoTaco in its own social media articles.

This tendency stems as some 17 countries have ceased their reopening plans because of a surge in coronavirus instances.

Staff have been harasse, call names, and’d objects and liquids thrown at them.

A mask isn’t symbolic of anything aside from our desire to keep our staff wholesome.”

Accordingly, the announcement goes on to describe the taco stand’s two places are close so the staff can”take a rest and recharge.

#NoMaskNoTaco is the hashtag that the business has been using on sociable websites to succinctly explain its position

seeing among the few resources (face masks) which people must protect themselves during the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

What’s ironic about the harassment that the business has been dealing with is that it also comes as California has witnessed a dangerous spike in coronavirus instances

that have made it among a handful of countries that are the newest COVID-19 hotspots in the US.

Country-wide, the most recent stats from

Johns Hopkins University show that nearly 2.9 confirm cases are identifie to-date in the US,

together with a little more than 130,000 reported deaths.

Cases are climbing to such a level around the nation which 17 says have hit pause in their reopening strategies.

This, while they continue to remind everybody that wearing”facial fabric coverings” helps prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Because of his company’ closing, Hugo Taco’s proprietor Bill Kohne began a which has raised more than $51,000

(of its $50,000 goal), cash that will be distribute to help workers at the moment.

Regrettably, though, this is not the only restaurant business facing this dilemma.

Mexican Fiesta in Dearborn Heights, Michigan

is another that has decided to suspen dine-in service and switch to just offering carry-out.

“Unfortunately, there were multiple circumstances where our team was disrespecte and treated ,” the restaurant announce in a Facebook post.

“The protection of our clients and staff is our number one priority,

therefore we’ve made the difficult decision of closing our doors to the public until further notice.”

