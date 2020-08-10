- Advertisement -

Researchers tracking almost 100 guys that tested positive for COVID-19

Researchers

show that body temperature doesn’t seem reliable to discover a coronavirus infection.

Of 84 guys between the ages of 18 and 25, just a couple had a fever, and even after that, the fever only lasted for a short while.

The investigators state that widespread COVID-19 testing is the only way to monitor the spread of the virus without any certainty.

Whether it’s before you walk into work daily or prior to entering a neighborhood clinic for an unrelated problem,

you have almost certainly had your fever assessed upon entering buildings recently.

That, naturally, is because of the book coronavirus pandemic.

The belief is that by scanning for fevers and disallowing access to anyone who does not appear well, we can prevent the spread of the disease to others.

Unfortunately, a massive (and active) age group seems to be mostly immune to the feverish symptoms of COVID-19, even if they’re indeed infected,

making fever checks useless.

This could open the door to a massive boom in cases, even if we believe we’re doing everything we can to prevent it.

The men were members of the Swiss Armed Forces and had been swept up in an outbreak among soldiers

The researchers diligently monitored their body temperatures twice a day for 14 days following the men tested positive for COVID-19.

Incredibly, despite a couple of the men originally suffering from a fever,

their temperatures returned to the normal range within days, after five days had passed since their diagnosis,

none of the men had fevers despite being actively infectious.

Current guidelines suggest that anyone who gets a definite identification for COVID-19 should be considered infectious for roughly two weeks at a minimum.

Meaning that if these men — who were largely asymptomatic –‘d been rename because ong to spread the virus.”

Therefore, the researchers concluded that f their body temperature of a way of screening to stop the spread of this infection

they would have appeared perfectly healthy while continuiscreening for body temperatures

at edges to prevent the spread of COVID-19 between areas is mostly ineffective,

at least for this age group.

We reinforce the WHO’s recommendation that widespread testing for SARS-CoV-2 is currently the only possible

efficient way to track the trajectory of this infection and control the spread of COVID-19,” the investigators write.

“Screening temperature at edges is a strategy that’s been pursue in the past

and has been shown to be both expensive and ineffective.

We advocate the test of, novel non-invasive screening procedures,

such as testing saliva samples for SARS-CoV-2 with rapid follow-up on positives.”