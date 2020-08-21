Home In News Researchers Have Uncovered Evidence Of Two Early Aquatic Reptiles Locked In aADeath...
Researchers Have Uncovered Evidence Of Two Early Aquatic Reptiles Locked In aADeath Struggle

By- Akanksha Ranjan
Researchers have uncovered evidence of two early aquatic reptiles locked in a death struggle as one attempted to consume the other.

Researchers

The bigger of the two, an ichthyosaur, apparently choked on its own prey, causing both animals to perish, sink, and become fossilized.

The investigators say while such behaviour is seldom seen in the fossil record, it was probably more prevalent than previously considered.

Finding fossils and finding fossils which reveal some behavior being carried out is even harder to find.

A fossil showing an early predator feeding on another predator and expiring in the process?

Well, that never happens… before it did.

At a quarry at China, researchers discovered fossils of two ancient aquatic reptiles, and one was eating the other.

The larger of the two, the ichthyosaur, was one of the greatest predators of its day.

Various species may grow dozens of feet in length, and they have been believe to feed on crustaceans and fish mainly.

So, when this specific ichthyosaur specimen was discover with a different reptile stuffe halfway down its gullet,

the scientists knew they had discovered something genuinely unique

In a new paper published in iScience, palaeontologists clarify the discovery and its consequences on our comprehension of ancient predation.

The ichthyosaur had decided to make a meal of a thalattosaur, a species of aquatic reptile that sported

a horizontal tail to assist in swimming and may grow to significant length itself.

The issue?

the ichthyosaur measured approximately five meters in length, its prey wasn’t much smaller, measuring roughly four meters long.

Swallowing the meal was a struggle for its giant predator, and things didn’t workout in its own favour.

The fact that the more massive beast decide to try and eat the marginally smaller one is a rare example of what scientists call megafauna predation

or even a monster eating another which is bigger than a person.

The researchers think that although this specific incident ended with all the ichthyosaur choking on its prey, ending the lives of both creatures,

this kind of predatory behaviour may have been share.

Here we report a fossil which likely represents the oldest evidence for predation on megafauna,” the investigators write.

The predator has grasping teeth yet swallowed the body trunk of the prey in a to several pieces.

There were lots of more Mesozoic marine reptiles with comparable jagged teeth, therefore megafaunal predation was likely more widespread than presently conceived.

Megafaunal predation likely started almost simultaneously in a number of lineages of marine reptiles at the Illyrian.”

It’s a pretty incredible discovery, and while both creatures are long dead,

it’s not possible to imagine the scene taking place hundreds of millions of years ago.

Akanksha Ranjan



