Researchers have pinpointed the very best place in the world to stay a telescope; however, you’d not wish to reside.

The maximum ice dome around the Antarctic Plateau will offer the ideal view of this cosmos of any place on Earth.

Regrettably, constructing and using a high profile observatory at this place poses its challenges.

Skywatching is a hobby enjoyed by many astronomers across the world, and everybody knows that in case you would like to obtain a perspective of the cosmos you require clear skies. Light weather and pollution are two of the factors impacting efforts to gaze at objects in space, but a new study has pinpointed a location where those two things are a problem. The catch? It was cold.

The global group of researchers published a study in Nature where they explain how they concluded that the tallest ice dome around the Antarctic Plateau is the best place to stay a telescope if you would like a crystal clear view of the world.

Pollution hinders your perspective in the infrastructure when you are attempting to explore space. There is no way to combat with it, aside from finding a place and heading outside where lights are an issue. As you may be around Earth, for the weather, you are at Mother Nature’s mercy. The Antarctic Plateau is perfect. The two of those factors are.

"A telescope situated at Dome A could out-perform an identical telescope situated at any astronomical website on Earth," UBC astronomer Paul Hickson, co-author of this analysis, said in a statement. "The combination of high altitude, low temperatures, long spans of constant darkness, and also an exceptionally stable atmosphere, makes Dome A a beautiful place for infrared and optical astronomy. A telescope found there could have sharper pictures and may detect fainter objects."

Perching a telescope provides a view of the skies through the particularly stable atmosphere. When seeing space from most other places on Earth, an atmosphere can influence observations. Since the researchers note, it stars seem to twinkle on the clearest of nights. That is bad for mathematics, but it is less of an issue about the dome characterized by the researchers.

The issue is that no one wants to construct a telescope at a place as hostile as Antarctica is for most of the year. Nobody needs to do the job there, although the home offers benefits for mathematics. Telescopes are a possibility, but then, problems with frost and telescope upkeep could be challenging. For the time being, the "best" spot in the world to put a high heeled telescope will stay without one.