Researchers found another coronavirus symptom that might appear after surviving COVID-19.

Researchers

Some individuals who underwent severe cases of COVID-19 complained of hearing loss and ringing in their ears (tinnitus).

It’s uncertain if the virus infected the listener directly, impacting hearing, or whether other factors resulted in the hearing problems.

Just when we thought we knew everything about how COVID-19 impacts the human body,

a new study reveals another puzzling symptom which may affect patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

Like most COVID-19 symptoms, this one wouldn’t be powerful enough to allow doctors to diagnose the disease without a check.

That is one of the strengths of this contagion.

It lacks some special signs that would allow physicians and patients to diagnose the illness with no PCR test.

What is worse is that symptoms can take around two weeks to grow, and a few people do not develop any symptoms at all.

Out of all the COVID-19 signs reported so far, there’s one that is pretty telling,

and that is the abrupt loss of odor followed by the loss of flavor. But not all infected men

and women experience them.

The new symptom that scientists found concerns a different sense, as it appears that the virus may affect hearing as well.

But unlike the loss of taste and smell, hearing impairments work after COVID-19 recovery.

British researchers published a study last month, explaining that some patients might risk experiencing two distinct hearing-related issues after COVID-19.

The scientists observed 121 adults that went through acute coronavirus symptoms,

with 13% reporting hearing impairments eight weeks after discharge.

The researches can’t state for sure that the virus infected the ears of all these patients, nevertheless.

The hearing loss and tinnitus can result from different actions, including therapies used for COVID-19.

We know that viruses like measles, mumps, and meningitis may lead to hearing loss

and coronaviruses can harm the nerves that carry information to and from the brain,”

of Manchester professor of audiology Kevin Munro about the analysis.

The report cites another research last month that said the virus has been discovered in the inner ear.

Other variables"might consist of tension and anxiety, including the use of face masks that make communication more difficult,

drugs used to treat COVID-19 that may damage the ear, or other variables related to being critically ill,” according to Munro.

Some medicines do trigger hearing complications, and COVID-19’s most contentious therapy would be eligible.

Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have side effects which have hearing loss and tinnitus. Greatest Life clarifies,

detailing a from 2018, where a woman manifested these symptoms three years following routine use of hydroxychloroquine.

That’s just a good example of a medication that could impact hearing.

Hydroxychloroquine use did not appear in the British study. Researchers

The researchers state that more research is needed to investigate any direct impacts of COVID-19 on the ear.