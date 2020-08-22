Home Corona Researchers discovered another coronavirus symptom which may seem after surviving COVID-19.
Researchers discovered another coronavirus symptom which may seem after surviving COVID-19.

By- Pooja Das
Doctors have discovered another vexing coronavirus symptom.
Researchers discovered another coronavirus symptom which may seem after surviving COVID-19.
Some patients who underwent acute cases of COVID-19 complained of hearing loss and ringing in their ears (tinnitus).
It is uncertain whether the virus infected the listener right, impacting hearingwhether or not other factors resulted in the hearing problems.
Just when we thought we understood everything about the manner COVID-19

affects the human body, a new study reveals another puzzling symptom that may influence patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

And, like most COVID-19 symptoms, this one wouldn’t be strong enough to permit physicians to diagnose the illness without a test.

That’s one of the advantages of the contagion.

It lacks some particular signs that would enable physicians and patients to diagnose the illness with no PCR test.

What is worse is that symptoms can take up to two weeks to grow, and a few people do not develop any symptoms in any way.

Out of all of the COVID-19 signals reported up to now, there is one that is pretty telling, which is the sudden loss of smell followed by the loss of flavor.

But not all infected men and women experience them. The new symptom that scientists discovered concerns a different sense, as it looks like the virus can affect hearing as well. But unlike the loss of smell and taste, hearing impairments perform after COVID-19 retrieval.

British researchers released a study at the International Journal of Audiology a month, explaining that some patients

may risk experiencing two different hearing-related problems after COVID-19.

The scientists detected 121 adults who went through acute coronavirus symptoms, with 13 percent of them reporting hearing impairments eight weeks following discharge.

The researches can not state for sure that the virus infected the ears of those patients, nevertheless.

The hearing loss and tinnitus could result from different activities, including therapies used for COVID-19.

“It is possiblein theory, that COVID-19 can cause problems with elements of the auditory system, including the middle ear or cochlea.”

The report mentions a different research from JAMA Otolaryngology a month which said the virus was discovered in the internal ear.

Other factors”might include stress and anxiety, including using face masks which make communication more difficult, drugs used to treat COVID-19

which may damage the ear, or other variables related to becoming seriously ill,” according to Munro.

Some medications do cause hearing complications, and COVID-19’s most controversial therapy would be eligible.

three years after regular use of hydroxychloroquine. That is just an example of a medicine that could impact hearing.

Hydroxychloroquine use did not come up from the British study.

The researchers say that more research is needed to investigate some direct effects of COVID-19 on the ear.

Pooja Das

