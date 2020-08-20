Home Corona Researchers compared COVID-19 with other infectious diseases like the flu
Corona

Researchers compared COVID-19 with other infectious diseases like the flu

By- Nitu Jha
A new study says coronavirus spread may be fueled by infected children.

who create higher viral loads in the upper respiratory tract than adults.

Researchers compared COVID-19

The analysis could not quantify the true infectivity of children.

but researchers compared COVID-19 with other infectious diseases like the flu.

in which a higher viral load suggests higher infectivity.

 

The new research could help public health officials and colleges institute new screening measures to prevent outbreaks that do not include the evaluation of symptoms or fever checks, which are not reliable.

School reopenings throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic are failing in some nations.

where children and teachers have been infected.

and thousands upon thousands have been forced to quarantine.

Faculties in Georgia and Mississippi made the information as examples of how not to bring back pupils to peer courses.

as thousands of children keep testing positive.

Children may not experience severe COVID-19 cases as often as adults.

but they can spread the disease to their own families and run the chance of developing acute COVID-related syndrome.

A recent study showed that children under the age of five could have around 100 times more virus in their upper respiratory tracts as adults.

The research could not prove whether the kindergarteners were more infectious at the time. A brand-new study delivers similar results — it discovered that children can have higher viral loads compared to adults, which can make them more contagious.

A research in that the Journal of Pediatrics analyzed information from 192 participants, such as newborns to 22-year-olds who were classified as children.

Researchers gathered nasal or throat swabs and blood samples that were examined for COVID-19.

The scientists compared the levels of these ACE2 receptors the virus binds to by the participants contrary to other kids and adults.

Just 49 kids tested positive, and only 25 of them undergone a fever.

Dr. Alessio Fasano

The COVID-positive volunteers showed other symptoms that were not particular to the illness.

hospitalized adults

“The existence of the virus doesn’t correlate with symptoms,” MGH’s Mucosal Immunology and Biology Research Center director Dr. Alessio Fasano told Newsweek.

“In kids, the SARS-CoV-2 disease translated mostly into no symptoms or non-specific, moderate symptoms which included a runny nose, cough, and or low fever.

” The virus levels were greatest in children during the first two days after the onset of symptoms.

More interestingly, the viral loads were”considerably higher than hospitalized adults with acute illness,” according to the newspaper.

Director of the MGH Cystic Fibrosis Center Dr. Lael Yonker told Newsweek that one possible explanation concerns how the virus behaves.

Children under the age of 10 are not as likely to express that the ACE2 receptor that the virus uses.

which means the coronavirus wouldn’t have the ability to infect them.

As with other studies, this study could not prove that children are more contagious than adults.

But there’s a correlation between high viral loads and infectivity in different illnesses.

“In other viral infections like flu, a higher viral load at the secretions indicates increased infectivity,” Yonker said.

SARS-CoV-2 levels in the respiratory tract

“In these children, these high SARS-CoV-2 levels in the respiratory tract suggest an elevated ability to spread infection.”

The analysis”proves that they [children] may be equally infectious as adults and.

thus, they should not be overlooked when public health policies are being designed to fight the pandemic,” Fasano said.

Like other COVID-19 research, the MGH study may benefit from data.

but the investigators made it very clear that”no era had been’protected’ in the virus, which all ages can carry high levels of the virus” The study had a limited number of participants due to a brief supply of testing kits.

Public health officials and colleges must take additional precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19 as students return to courses.

“This study warns that children may play a bigger role in the spread of this pandemic if appropriate precautions are not taken,” Yonker advised Newsweek.

Monitoring for symptoms such as fever won’t be enough.

and other steps will need to be implemented to find infected children.

like frequent viral screening.

Other tests are also advised, including face masks, frequent handwashing, social distancing, and remote learning.

Fasano warned that a third wave of the pandemic could be fueled by kids if”we do not take such new data into account as we innovate schools”

Nitu Jha

