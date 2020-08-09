- Advertisement -

Researchers are setting out to explore one of the ocean’s best mysteries:

a sort of sinkhole in the sea floor known as a”blue hole” Blue holes are enormous caverns under the seafloor that are carved out by some unknown force.

though scientists think there may be freshwater springs inside them. NOAA is financing the expedition.

Researchers

The overall look of mysterious”blue holes” on the sea floor is a great reminder that the shores still have some secrets to tell.

and one particular blue hole is about to get the attention that it deserves. The gap has existed for a while, though it has rarely been analyzed.

It is mostly a sinkhole from the ocean floor, making a cavern. It is now believed that the sinkhole stretches nearly 300 feet deep to the sea floor.

but there are still many unanswered questions relating to this and how it formed. One of the more pressing questions is whether or not the water inside the hole is different compared to the ocean water over it.

It’s been thought that freshwater springs may be what creates these holes.

flushing out the material under the seafloor and finally developing a gap.

The Green Banana is famous for the abundance of life surrounding it, such as fish and aquatic plants.

so understanding what may differ about this area is essential for researchers.

Divers love researching the area since the water is crystal clear in comparison with the surrounding sea.

huge piece of hardware into the hole

and the investigators believe there is something extraordinary happening.

To discover, they are dropping a huge piece of hardware into the hole.

Almost like a probe NASA would ship to some other world, the big”lander” will be put inside the Green Banana.

At precisely the same time, scientists gather samples and attempt to spot differences between the surroundings within the blue hole and out of it.

The assignment has been funded by NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The team is interested about these strange features of the sea floor and wishes to learn as much about them as you can.

It’s been theorized that blue holes which pop up near another might be linked in some way, like an underground network of springs that have hollowed out the ocean sediment and created a sort of cave network that remains hidden.

Solving the mysteries of the blue holes will likely be challenging, but there is no telling what

could be detected after the researchers begin their analysis. It is like exploring another world, only wetter.